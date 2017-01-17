How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Care workers in Birmingham take NINE TIMES as many sick days as average UK worker

  • Updated
  • By ,

Official figures show that care workers in the city took 10.2 sick days off work on average in the last 12 months

Care workers in Birmingham are more likely to have to take time off work for illness than those in almost any other part of the country.

Official figures show that care workers in the city took 10.2 sick days off work on average in the last 12 months.

That is 57 per cent higher than the average for England of 6.5 sick days per worker - although not quite as many as the 12.4 sick days taken by care workers in Southampton.

Across all professions UK workers took an average of 1.85 days off for illness in 2015 according to research conducted by Fisherman’s Friend.

Adult social care workers in Sandwell took the equivalent of 7.9 days of sickness absence each, while Walsall and Coventry also had high rates of absences with 7.7 and 7.2 days off on average respectively.

Across the UK, care workers are more likely to get sick than those in other occupations.

In 2013 - the latest data available from the Office for National Statistics - there were just 4.5 days lost due to sickness per worker in all industries, although this varied from region to region.

In the West Midlands, for example, 4.8 days were lost per worker compared to 5.2 days in the East Midlands and 3.5 in London.

The number of days taken off by adult social care workers across England also varies depending on their role.

For example, social workers took 10.3 days off on average, while childcare workers and assistants took just 0.6 days off a year.

Area / average number of sick days

Birmingham / 10.2

Sandwell / 7.9

Walsall / 7.7

Coventry / 7.2

Dudley / 6.7

Wolverhampton / 5.6

Solihull / 5.4

England / 6.5

