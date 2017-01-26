How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Cadbury's Premier League deal slammed by health campaigners

  • Updated
  • By

National Obesity Forum brands three-year deal as 'little more than a marketing ploy'

Cadbury Creme Egg Easter advert 2017
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Health campaigners have branded Cadbury's deal with the Premier League as "little more than a marketing ploy".

The famous Birmingham chocolate brand has signed a three-year deal with English football's top division to be a commercial partner and also work together on Cadbury's Health for Life school community programme.

But two health campaigns have hit out at the deal, saying Cadbury was more concerned with commercial matters than the wellbeing of the nation's schoolchildren.

National Obesity Forum spokesman Tam Fry said: "If the sponsorship meant that a host of kids would be encouraged to exercise and kick footballs to kingdom come but didn't come near a bar of chocolate, the forum might regard it as money well spent.

"But, since the Premier League is rich enough to do this on its own anyway and Cadbury could be looking at a downturn in the confectionery market, we regard this as little more than a marketing ploy.

"Since children currently consume two to three times more sugar than they should, we would welcome the deal only if Cadbury produced a sugar-free product."

Jennifer Rosborough, nutritionist and campaign manager at Action on Sugar, added: "While we fully support initiatives geared to promoting healthy lifestyles for children, chocolate, which is laden with sugar, should be an occasional treat and not associated with healthy living.

"Companies should choose their partnerships more responsibly."

Cadbury's deal with the Premier League starts next season and comprises a range of rights, including the Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards for the top scorer and goalkeeper with the most clean sheets.

The manufacturer will work with the Premier League on its Health for Life initiative to deliver a bespoke element of the programme, which is currently focused on making a difference to the lifestyles of 60,000 school children.

This is Cadbury's first sponsorship deal in football but it has previously partnered with events such as the 2012 Olympics in London.

Responding to the comments by health campaigners, Cadbury said: "We know we have a responsibility, along with the rest of the food industry, to help address public health concerns.

"That's why, as part of this sponsorship, we are teaming up with the Premier League to deliver a bespoke element of (owner) Mondelez International's existing community programme Health for Life, which is currently focussed on making a sustained difference to the lifestyles of 60,000 school children.

"Together, we will create new, tailored modules focussed on inspiring school children about healthy lifestyles."

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

The sinkhole in Selly Oak is now being repaired
  1. Local News
    Work starts to fix Selly Oak sinkhole
  2. Regional Affairs
    Rough Sleeping in Birmingham increases by 53 per cent in a year
  3. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Police Commissioner buries hatchet with former deputy
  4. Regional Affairs
    These three bus lanes will now be enforced in Birmingham
  5. Regional Affairs
    We've been betrayed over school closure say parents

Most Recent

Chocolate maker Cadbury is under fire over its Premier League deal

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Rich List
    Top 50 most wealthy in Midlands are almost £8 billion better off than last year
  2. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  3. Commercial Property
    What is happening with the Scientology HQ in Moseley?
  4. Rich List
    The Rich List 2017 reflects much investment from the Chinese
  5. Finance
    New funding stream for Birmingham businesses
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor