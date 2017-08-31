Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A massive £146 million investment to make the UK a world leader in "life sciences" was announced when two top government ministers visited the University of Birmingham.

Life sciences, such as the development of new medical treatments, are a major source of skilled jobs.

Business Secretary Greg Clark and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced the funding at the Institute of Translational Medicine, based on on the University of Birmingham and University Hospitals Birmingham campus.

They joined Professor Sir John Bell, one of the world’s leading immunologists and geneticists, who launched the Life Sciences Industrial Strategy.

Ministers announced a £13 million competition to establish a new Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre to speed up the adoption of new manufacturing technologies.

There was £66 million for a Vaccines Development and Manufacturing Centre to develop and manufacture vaccines for clinical trials and prepare for emergency epidemic threats.

Ministers also announced £30 million for an Advanced Therapies Treatment Centre to establish a network of centres, based in hospitals, that will improve the UK’s ability to develop and deliver cell and gene therapies.

There was £12 million to double the capacity of the Cell and Gene Therapy Centre in Stevenage.

And Ministers announced £25 million to help smaller manufacturing businesses.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “The UK has always been at the forefront of scientific excellence. From the discovery of antibiotics to our world-leading 100,000 Genomes project, we have a proud history of medical breakthrough and innovation.

“I want patients to continue to be at the front of the queue for the best treatments available, whether that means early access to trials, giving staff brand new innovations and technology to work with, or being at the heart of research to share best practice quickly across the health and social care system. A strong and growing life sciences sector ensures this, particularly as we negotiate our exit from the EU.”

Mr Hunt also announced £14 million funding to support 11 medical technology research centres, including one in Birmingham, to encourage collaboration between the NHS and industry in developing and bringing new technologies to patients.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: “The life sciences sector is of critical importance to the UK economy and UK health – with over 5,000 companies, nearly 235,000 employees and a turnover of £64 billion in 2016 – and the Government is committed to continuing to help this sector go from strength to strength.

“The Life Sciences Industrial Strategy demonstrates the world-class expertise the UK already has in this sector and represents the industry’s vision for how we can build on our world-leading reputation in this field.

“We will be engaging with Sir John Bell in the coming months in an effort to work towards a Sector Deal that helps us seize the opportunities in this area.”

The University of Birmingham’s Head of the College of Medical and Dental Sciences Professor David Adams welcomed the guests, stating: “This is an exciting time to be working in life sciences and it is a great pleasure to welcome Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt here.

“Here in Birmingham we are proud of our innovative work, created in exciting partnerships between academia, the NHS and industry. I am delighted to hear their announcements today, and look forward to seeing them come to fruition. “

Sir John said the UK is “uniquely placed” to take advantage of growth in life sciences because of the NHS.

Setting out his findings, he said collaboration between industry and the NHS would allow the UK to capitalise on its strong science base, including academic research, to establish a global lead.

But Sir John, Regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, said the UK had to be “much bolder and more interested in taking risks in our research portfolio”.

He said the US had taken “very high-risk bets on sectors that are likely to grow dramatically”, including satellite technology, GPS and the internet.

He said: “What I think we need to do is think about those kind of moonshots and take the opportunity to place bets in that space.”

The Government should work with charities and industry and develop a collaborative long-term strategy based on what healthcare would look like in the future, he said.