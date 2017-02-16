Birmingham and Coventry universities help lead fight against child abuse

Birmingham University and Coventry University are helping lead a new Government campaign against sexual abuse and child trafficking.

Academics are helping create a £7.5 million “Centre of Expertise”, designed to become a national source of information and guidance to police, social workers and health service staff tackling child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Children’s charity Barnardo’s is overseeing the centre, which is backed by the Home Office. Police, council leaders and academics from London Metropolitan, Cardiff, Durham, Newcastle, and Lincoln universities are also involved.

It comes as a Government report says that the number of recorded child sexual abuse cases involving physical contact is up by a quarter, comparing figures for 2015/16 to the previous year. Officials say this is the result of more cases being bought to light rather than an increase in the problem, suggesting attempts to raise awareness have been successful.

The new centre is part of a package of measures to protect children and pursue offenders costing £40 million in total.

This includes 20m for the National Crime Agency, which fights organised crime across the UK, to target online child sexual exploitation.

There is also £2.2m to reduce child trafficking. The money will go to seven charities for projects protecting vulnerable children in the UK and overseas who are at risk of trafficking.

Independent Child Trafficking Advocates will provide specialist support and act in the best interests of trafficked children. The service will initially be provided by Barnardo’s in Wales, Hampshire and Greater Manchester ahead of full national rollout.

The University of Birmingham

The Centre of Expertise will receive £7.5m until 2020 and is designed to become the definitive source of information and guidance to those tackling child sexual abuse and exploitation on the front line.

Barnardo’s Chief Executive, Javed Khan, said: “Through the Centre of Expertise we will develop a deeper understanding of this abuse so that more children can be protected and helped to recover. We will use our collective experience and expertise to develop a greater understanding of what works in the fight against child sexual abuse and to improve responses."

Other measures announced by the Home Office include £2.2m for the second phase of the Disrespect NoBody campaign, which is designed to raise awareness of unhealthy relationships among young people.