More roadworks and speeds limits are set to be put in place on part of the region's motorway network for a project to install new barriers.

A section of the M54 close to its junction with the M6 will be reduced to 40mph to allow the work to be carried out although these will only be in place overnight.

The works are due to start on Monday, October 16 and be finished by Christmas but will take place between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday.

It involves the stretch of the M54 from junction two near Wolverhampton to where it meets the M6.

There will be full closure of the westbound carriageway and lane two of the eastbound carriageway of the M54.

It also includes the closure of the on and off slip roads at junction one of the M54 westbound, the closure of the off slip road at junction two of the M54 westbound and the northbound slip road leading from the M6 at junction 10a to the M54 westbound.

The 40mph limit will be implemented overnight where the roadworks are in place.

Affected traffic will be diverted via the A449 at M54 junction two and junction 12 of the M6 at Gailey.

Highways England project manager Esosa Ikolo said: "This is vital work to install new barriers on this busy stretch of road.

"This work will be done overnight while the road will be at its quietest.

"We will be working hard to complete it quickly as we can."