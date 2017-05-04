How we use Cookies
Comment: Why it's important to vote for West Midlands Mayor today

Majority unlikely to vote in May 4 election

Mayoral phone call
THERE have been several desperate attempts to breathe life into the West Midlands Mayoral race and the six candidates have played their part – including telling jokes for the Birmingham Mail and singing for Sky News .

The West Midlands Combined Authority, which the mayor will lead, has also made great efforts with billboard advertising, social media campaigns and a booklet sent to all 1.9 million registered voters.

Despite all this it seems likely that the turnout today will be poor. People simply have not been engaged by the issue and, in the midst of the general election, are maybe a little tired of politics and voting.

There are also those who say ‘we never asked for a mayor and don’t want one’ – but the simple truth is we are getting one and we have to make the best of it.

The cost has been raised. But it’s almost entirely funded from existing Government budgets – the spending decisions are just being moved from London offices to the mayor and his colleagues based in Birmingham.

That’s £36 million a year, plus a £4.4 billion investment fund for high speed rail linked transport and regeneration projects.

Whoever wins will direct that spending, will make choices over where the houses will be built first and which train and metro lines will be developed and in what order.

The individual elected will also have the chance to do more, to lead negotiations for more devolution which will decided whether more money and more powers are to be prized from the hands of London based civil servants and ministers.

A mayor with a strong vote behind them will have a stronger voice in those talks and the West Midlands may just prosper. That is why it is important people get out and vote.

