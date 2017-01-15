This house in Harborne comes with a secret in the garden

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Set back from the road in a quiet, sought after location, this property appears typical of a terraced house in Birmingham - apart from something special in the garden.

Described as offering “offers high quality interiors and spacious rooms throughout”, the house in Harborne is made up of a reception room, kitchen, two bedrooms and family bathroom.

The property presents a great opportunity for first time buyers or investors as there is plenty of potential to expand or renovate the house.

The master bedroom is large enough to be split into two bedrooms, so this property could easily become a three bedroom house, which could potentially raise the value by a fair amount.

The most interesting aspect of this property, however, is the definitely the garden.

According to the agent, the reception room leads out onto a “fantastic rear garden that boasts a tremendous amount of character”.

At the end of this garden is a door that leads to a substantial “secret” second garden that extends far beyond the rear of the house.

Zoopla Entrance to the secret garden

This unique feature gives the property a huge amount of garden space, split over two patio areas.

Not only does this add a charming, unique feature to the house, it also gives a lot of space for extending the property for any potential investors.

Aside from the large garden, the house also has the added benefit of a garage and off road parking in the croft.

The house is located in the popular area of Harborne, which has been one of the most in demand areas in Birmingham for a number of years.

Zoopla The "secret" garden

Being just a five minute walk from Harborne high street means there is a variety of shops, pubs and restaurants right on the doorstep of this house, as well as having easy access to Birmingham city centre.

The property is currently on the market for £230,000 and can be viewed here .