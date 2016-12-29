How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

See inside Tom's Kitchen - the classiest looking new restaurant to open in Birmingham

  • Updated
  • By

Renowned Michelin starred chef Tom Aikens  is opening Tom's Kitchen at Mailbox - his first restaurant outside London

Toms Kitchen opens at the Mailbox
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Michelin starred chef Tom Aikens has moved his restaurant brand into the Mailbox - his first UK venture outside London.

And after taking a sneak peek inside the 80 cover restaurant (which also has a veranda dining area outside the eaterie that seats 30) Tom’s Kitchen could be just what the upmarket shopping complex needs to establish itself as a place for high end dining as well as shopping.

Previously luxury shoppers only had the option of the Harvey Nichols restaurant if they didn’t fancy the chain eateries on the top floor of The Mailbox which include Strada and Nandos.

Tom's Kitchen opens to the public on Friday, December 30 and during our sneak preview inside we can safely say this is one sophisticated kitchen! The interior comprises of a palette of browns, oranges with lots of wood panelling.

Toms Kitchen
Toms Kitchen

There is also a dash of glamour thanks to mirrored walls, two private dining rooms and a reservation desk area just outside the restaurant to ensure that feeling of exclusivity.

Of course the chef director is as super classy as the decor, having established himself as one of the country’s most-respected chefs since opening his debut Chelsea restaurant.

A first look inside Toms Kitchen, the new restaurant opening in the Mailbox, Birmingham city centre.
A first look inside Toms Kitchen, the new restaurant opening in the Mailbox, Birmingham city centre.

At 26, he became the youngest British chef ever to be awarded two Michelin stars although it is not sure how much involvement he will have in this latest branch other than putting the menu together.

There are currently four other Tom’s Kitchens in London, one in Istanbul and one opening soon in Dubai.

The brand prides itself on “British comfort food classics in a relaxed and informal brasserie setting,” and will be open seven days for breakfast lunch and dinner and brunch at the weekends.

There are some exciting new changes to the menu especially for Birmingham. New dishes include spiced pumpkin with burrata, savoury granola, hazelnut dressing and rocket and prawn tagliatelle with red peppers, basil and black oil.

But it’s not just about the food.

A spokesman told us: “We want a lively yet relaxed atmosphere in the bar. We will be welcoming diners from the restaurant, guests wanting to drop in for an after-work beer or pre-dinner cocktail, as well as those looking to while away an evening with friends over a bottle of wine.”

The bar menu offers a selection of craft beers, including those from Whitstable Brewery, as well as classic cocktails, and Champagne.

A first look inside Toms Kitchen, the new restaurant opening in the Mailbox, Birmingham city centre.
A first look inside Tom's Kitchen, the new restaurant opening in the Mailbox

For those on the lookout for a quick bite, there will also be a Tom’s Kitchen Deli in The Urban Room of The Mailbox, offering express options for breakfast, lunch and afternoon, serving sandwiches, soups, hotpots, salads and homemade treats.

Chef Tom Aikens at his restaurant Toms Kitchen in Canary Wharf
Chef Tom Aikens at his restaurant Toms Kitchen in Canary Wharf

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

The best chip shops in Birmingham for 2016

The Oldswinford Fish and Chip Shop in Stourbridge

No stone is left unturned in our year-long bid to find the best chips in town

Most Read in Lifestyle

Centenary Square before and after the construction of the Library of Birmingham
  1. Food & Drink
    This is how much Birmingham's shopping and food scene has changed in less than a decade
  2. Food & Drink
    See inside Tom's Kitchen - the classiest looking new restaurant to open in Birmingham
  3. Lifestyle
    PROPERTY: How Kingsbury-born Paul Humpherston has turned a 52-roomed Welsh mansion into a collectors' paradise.
  4. Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery
    Capturing Birmingham's urban and industrial heritage before it's lost forever
  5. Architecture
    How Birmingham changed with the times

Most Recent

Centenary Square before and after the construction of the Library of Birmingham

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Business News
    New garden village coming to West Midlands
  2. Regional Affairs
    Protests at Birmingham’s New Street station as commuters face ticket price hike
  3. Food & Drink
    This is how much Birmingham's shopping and food scene has changed in less than a decade
  4. Monarch Airlines
    Review of 2016 - November: Legoland attraction coming to Birmingham, end of Monaco House and Monarch airport jobs
  5. Commercial Property
    What will Birmingham look like in 10 years' time?
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor