This is how much Birmingham's shopping and food scene has changed in less than a decade

Whether it's eating, drinking, clubbing or shopping, Birmingham has always had plenty of choice.

But exactly what's on offer has changed many times over the decades as businesses come and go.

Amazingly, you don't even have to go as far back as a single decade to see radical differences.

Within the past 10 years, Dome II has become O2 Academy and the NIA has been turned into the Barclaycard Arena, while the Vudu club is now the new home of Snobs.

And of course Grand Central has arrived, like a shiny silver spaceship landing on the site of the Pallasades and New Street train station.

Google's 'time machine' feature within its maps gives us a glimpse of how things have altered since the internet giant began capturing images of the UK in 2008.

So let's roll back the years for a snapshot of how Brum has transformed in that time.

What are your memories of the shops, bars and restaurants of previous years?

Thai Orchid restaurant in Waterloo Street - now steakhouse Viva Brazil

Former Midland Bank building in Bennett's Hill - now trendy bar Cosy Club

Former Barclays bank in Bennett's Hill - now Ask Italian

Hays recruitment agency offices, Waterloo Street - now Beefeater Bar + Block

Sound Bar, Corporation Street - now American diner Celebz

Viet An restaurant (in former Yates Wine Lodge building), Corporation Street - now Boston Tea Party trendy cafe

Birmingham New Street station (seen from Station Street) - now entrance to Grand Central and its flagship John Lewis store

Birmingham New Street station and the Pallasades - now part of Grand Central redevelopment

Autocentre, Alcester Road, Moseley - now Italian restaurant Prezzo

...And here's Centenary Square before and after the Library of Birmingham was built