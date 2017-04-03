How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Here is how the new Gaucho restaurant on Colmore Row will look

  • Updated
  • By

The new eatery opens on May 8

2017 bars and restaurants
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The most anticipated restaurant launch is almost here!

Acclaimed UK restaurant brand Gaucho is opening its first site in seven years here in Birmingham. The 120 seat eatery will be housed in one of the city’s most prestigious addresses - 55 Colmore Row.

The vast historic office building has been redeveloped at a cost of £30 million, and developers were looking for “the right aspirational restaurant” to move in.

The new Gaucho restaurant is expected to become Birmingham's premier destination for business lunches and evening dining.

The 120 seat eatery has a Grade II-listed Victorian façade overlooking Birmingham Cathedral and inside builders are working to ensure the interior will be just as impressive.

The giant wrap around 55 Colmore Row
The entrance to Gaucho will be on Church Street

Most strikingly, although the eatery is on ground level, diners will feel like they are deep underground.

The restaurant has only two small windows and will have a discreet entrance on the downward sloping Church Street. To add to the secluded basement feel, there will be a separate tunnel for waitresses and waiters to ferry drinks to diners from the bar - out of the way and view of those dining in the restaurant.

This is how Gaucho Birmingham will look
This is how Gaucho Birmingham will look

There will be a bar at the front with a wine menu which includes a choice of 200 Argentinian wines including those from Gaucho’s own vineyards in Mendoza.

The restaurant said the emphasis of course will also be on the huge amount of top-quality steak available - flown in from Argentina.

The Gaucho group also owns more casual steak restaurant chain CAU in Brindleyplace which has proved very popular with Brummies.

Image Hyperlink Example

Birmingham Mail App

One of the bars at Gaucho Piccadilly
One of the bars at Gaucho Piccadilly

Inside Gaucho's main restaurant area, there will be three dining booths that will seat up to six each. There will also be a separate private dining room for up to 14.

The decor inspired by the “giant Ombu trees of Argentina” will have lots of carved natural wood and the colour scheme will be more muted than Gaucho’s older restaurants with a focus on neutral colours rather than a stark black and white aesthetic.

There will be over 200 Argentinian wines available at Gaucho
There will be over 200 Argentinian wines available at Gaucho

Operations manager Peter Ebbutt told us: “Our brand decor has evolved quite a bit from when we first launched and the new Birmingham site will reflect that. It will be similar to our Gaucho flagship Piccadilly eatery which recently underwent an extensive refurbishment.”

Gaucho Steak at Gaucho
Steak at Gaucho

Marketing director Matt Ford said: “As well as serving drinks, lunch and dinner, we’ll be holding regular wine tasting and beef masterclasses. For me there is no greater match made in heaven then incredible steak and wine. This city is full of foodies so we very much hope they will enjoy our events."

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in Lifestyle

This is how Gaucho Birmingham will look
  1. Food & Drink
    Here is how the new Gaucho restaurant on Colmore Row will look
  2. Food & Drink
    See inside Izza Pizza restaurant in Bullring
  3. Worcestershire
    £650k Cedar Gables in Bradley Green
  4. Hidden Spaces
    Birmingham's Hidden Spaces: 'Thrift radiates happiness' at UK's first municipal bank
  5. Food & Drink
    Two Cats Kitchen in Jewellery Quarter scraps menu in dramatic overhaul

Most Recent

Blueberry Muffin cocktail at Be At One

Most read on Birmingham Post

The HCA is to build new housing on this Perry Barr campus
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    University campus to become new housing
  2. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands mayor election is neck and neck, says top polling expert
  3. Business News
    Birmingham business leaders don't think the Cadbury Easter egg row is funny
  4. Finance
    OK! owner teams up with West Midlands shaving company
  5. Employment
    Record visitors boost Birmingham's tourism economy
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor