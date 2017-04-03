Here is how the new Gaucho restaurant on Colmore Row will look

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The most anticipated restaurant launch is almost here!

Acclaimed UK restaurant brand Gaucho is opening its first site in seven years here in Birmingham. The 120 seat eatery will be housed in one of the city’s most prestigious addresses - 55 Colmore Row.

The vast historic office building has been redeveloped at a cost of £30 million, and developers were looking for “the right aspirational restaurant” to move in.

The new Gaucho restaurant is expected to become Birmingham's premier destination for business lunches and evening dining.

The 120 seat eatery has a Grade II-listed Victorian façade overlooking Birmingham Cathedral and inside builders are working to ensure the interior will be just as impressive.

The entrance to Gaucho will be on Church Street

Most strikingly, although the eatery is on ground level, diners will feel like they are deep underground.

The restaurant has only two small windows and will have a discreet entrance on the downward sloping Church Street. To add to the secluded basement feel, there will be a separate tunnel for waitresses and waiters to ferry drinks to diners from the bar - out of the way and view of those dining in the restaurant.

This is how Gaucho Birmingham will look

There will be a bar at the front with a wine menu which includes a choice of 200 Argentinian wines including those from Gaucho’s own vineyards in Mendoza.

The restaurant said the emphasis of course will also be on the huge amount of top-quality steak available - flown in from Argentina.

The Gaucho group also owns more casual steak restaurant chain CAU in Brindleyplace which has proved very popular with Brummies.

One of the bars at Gaucho Piccadilly

Inside Gaucho's main restaurant area, there will be three dining booths that will seat up to six each. There will also be a separate private dining room for up to 14.

The decor inspired by the “giant Ombu trees of Argentina” will have lots of carved natural wood and the colour scheme will be more muted than Gaucho’s older restaurants with a focus on neutral colours rather than a stark black and white aesthetic.

There will be over 200 Argentinian wines available at Gaucho

Operations manager Peter Ebbutt told us: “Our brand decor has evolved quite a bit from when we first launched and the new Birmingham site will reflect that. It will be similar to our Gaucho flagship Piccadilly eatery which recently underwent an extensive refurbishment.”

Gaucho Steak at Gaucho

Marketing director Matt Ford said: “As well as serving drinks, lunch and dinner, we’ll be holding regular wine tasting and beef masterclasses. For me there is no greater match made in heaven then incredible steak and wine. This city is full of foodies so we very much hope they will enjoy our events."