How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

See inside Izza Pizza restaurant in Bullring

  • Updated
  • By

Lasan chef opens new pizza restaurant at Selfridges

Izza Pizza restaurant at Selfridges food hall
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Nearly time to rejoice, pizza fans. A new eatery is opening in Birmingham city centre aiming to serve up the best pizzas in town.

Izza Pizza opens on Thursday, April 6, in Selfridges Food Hall in the Bullring.

The eatery is the latest venture from the Lasan Group who also own Indian fine dining restaurant Lasan as well as lobster and burger diner Nosh and Quaff, Argentinian steakhouse Fiesta Del Asado and Indian street food cafe Raja Monkey.

Izza Pizza, which opens in the former site occupied by Rossopomodoro and more recently Mugli market, will serve handcrafted sourdough pizza, as well as antipasti, cured meats, salads and artisan breads alongside beers, wines and Champagne.

Owner/Co-owner Aktar Islam at Izza
Owner/Co-owner Aktar Islam at Izza

Lasan Group co-owner and chef director Aktar Islam told us: "Ever since I worked at a pizza restaurant in my teens, I dreamt of opening my own place serving up authentic pizzas.

“The Italian restaurant scene here isn’t super. There are a few big names that dominate the scene but there is a lot of opportunity to do more. There is definitely a gap in the market for good pizza. And I am the man to deliver!”

On the Izza menu choose from the classics such as Margherita - tomato, mozzarella and fresh basil (£8.65) as well as Prosciutto crudo - dry-cured Italian ham, mozzarella balls, shaved parmesan and fresh rocket (£12.95)

Other dishes include the Tease ‘N’ Onion - tangy goat’s cheese, sweet caramelized onions, creamy butternut squash and toasted pine nut (£10.65)

Birmingham Mai Chefs in action at Izza Pizza at Selfridges food hall
Chefs in action at Izza Pizza at Selfridges food hall.

Or how about the Fetish Feta cheese, aubergine, red onions, zucchini, green and black olives, red bell peppers and green pesto sauce? (£11.95)

And what’s Aktar’s favourite on the menu? “I love truffles so I really recommend the Truffle in Paradise - white taleggio cheese sauce, shavings of black truffle, white onion and chives (£12.55)

“There are some exciting choices on the menu as well as the classics. I do respect the traditions of a cuisine so I definitely won’t be doing a chicken tikka pizza!”

Birmingham Mail

The acclaimed Brummie chef, who recently appeared on BBC show Saturday Kitchen, added: “Everything starts off with good quality ingredients. For a dish as simple as a pizza there is nowhere to hide.

“We have a wholemeal sourdough base - which produces a lighter, fluffier base with a fantastic crust.

"I love tomatoes and it was very important we use the absolute best - super flavoursome San Marzano tomatoes, grown on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius in Campania.

“And excellent cheese including mozzarella, taleggio, gorgonzola, parmesan, burrata and fontina all come from reputed makers in Italy.

BBC Michel Roux - thumbs up for Aktar Islam
Michel Roux - thumbs up for Brumie chef Aktar Islam on Saturday Kitchen

"I’m going to be based at Izza the first few weeks of opening and I’m looking forward to welcoming diners and getting their reactions. Hopefully they will be as passionate about our pizza as I am."

Sam Watts, general manager at Sefridges Birmingham said: "We are thrilled to welcome such a innovative restaurateur who is responsible for opening some of Birmingham's finest eateries to our house. Izza Pizza has something that will appeal to all Selfridges shoppers."

Although Aktar won’t be helming the wood fired pizza oven at Izza on a permanent basis, he has recruited some trusty chefs who’ve previously worked at other restaurants within the Lasan Group.

Izza Pizza opens at Selfridges, The Bullring on Thursday April 6th

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in Lifestyle

This is how Gaucho Birmingham will look
  1. Food & Drink
    Here is how the new Gaucho restaurant on Colmore Row will look
  2. Food & Drink
    See inside Izza Pizza restaurant in Bullring
  3. Worcestershire
    £650k Cedar Gables in Bradley Green
  4. Hidden Spaces
    Birmingham's Hidden Spaces: 'Thrift radiates happiness' at UK's first municipal bank
  5. Food & Drink
    Two Cats Kitchen in Jewellery Quarter scraps menu in dramatic overhaul

Most Recent

Blueberry Muffin cocktail at Be At One

Most read on Birmingham Post

The HCA is to build new housing on this Perry Barr campus
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    University campus to become new housing
  2. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands mayor election is neck and neck, says top polling expert
  3. Business News
    Birmingham business leaders don't think the Cadbury Easter egg row is funny
  4. Finance
    OK! owner teams up with West Midlands shaving company
  5. Employment
    Record visitors boost Birmingham's tourism economy
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor