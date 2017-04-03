See inside Izza Pizza restaurant in Bullring

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Nearly time to rejoice, pizza fans. A new eatery is opening in Birmingham city centre aiming to serve up the best pizzas in town.

Izza Pizza opens on Thursday, April 6, in Selfridges Food Hall in the Bullring.

The eatery is the latest venture from the Lasan Group who also own Indian fine dining restaurant Lasan as well as lobster and burger diner Nosh and Quaff, Argentinian steakhouse Fiesta Del Asado and Indian street food cafe Raja Monkey.

Izza Pizza, which opens in the former site occupied by Rossopomodoro and more recently Mugli market, will serve handcrafted sourdough pizza, as well as antipasti, cured meats, salads and artisan breads alongside beers, wines and Champagne.

Owner/Co-owner Aktar Islam at Izza

Lasan Group co-owner and chef director Aktar Islam told us: "Ever since I worked at a pizza restaurant in my teens, I dreamt of opening my own place serving up authentic pizzas.

“The Italian restaurant scene here isn’t super. There are a few big names that dominate the scene but there is a lot of opportunity to do more. There is definitely a gap in the market for good pizza. And I am the man to deliver!”

On the Izza menu choose from the classics such as Margherita - tomato, mozzarella and fresh basil (£8.65) as well as Prosciutto crudo - dry-cured Italian ham, mozzarella balls, shaved parmesan and fresh rocket (£12.95)

Other dishes include the Tease ‘N’ Onion - tangy goat’s cheese, sweet caramelized onions, creamy butternut squash and toasted pine nut (£10.65)

Birmingham Mai Chefs in action at Izza Pizza at Selfridges food hall.

Or how about the Fetish Feta cheese, aubergine, red onions, zucchini, green and black olives, red bell peppers and green pesto sauce? (£11.95)

And what’s Aktar’s favourite on the menu? “I love truffles so I really recommend the Truffle in Paradise - white taleggio cheese sauce, shavings of black truffle, white onion and chives (£12.55)

“There are some exciting choices on the menu as well as the classics. I do respect the traditions of a cuisine so I definitely won’t be doing a chicken tikka pizza!”

Birmingham Mail

The acclaimed Brummie chef, who recently appeared on BBC show Saturday Kitchen, added: “Everything starts off with good quality ingredients. For a dish as simple as a pizza there is nowhere to hide.

“We have a wholemeal sourdough base - which produces a lighter, fluffier base with a fantastic crust.

"I love tomatoes and it was very important we use the absolute best - super flavoursome San Marzano tomatoes, grown on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius in Campania.

“And excellent cheese including mozzarella, taleggio, gorgonzola, parmesan, burrata and fontina all come from reputed makers in Italy.

BBC Michel Roux - thumbs up for Brumie chef Aktar Islam on Saturday Kitchen

"I’m going to be based at Izza the first few weeks of opening and I’m looking forward to welcoming diners and getting their reactions. Hopefully they will be as passionate about our pizza as I am."

Sam Watts, general manager at Sefridges Birmingham said: "We are thrilled to welcome such a innovative restaurateur who is responsible for opening some of Birmingham's finest eateries to our house. Izza Pizza has something that will appeal to all Selfridges shoppers."

Although Aktar won’t be helming the wood fired pizza oven at Izza on a permanent basis, he has recruited some trusty chefs who’ve previously worked at other restaurants within the Lasan Group.

Izza Pizza opens at Selfridges, The Bullring on Thursday April 6th