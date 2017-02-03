How we use Cookies
This is CAMRA's Birmingham Pub of the Year

The real ale organisation has named its top three Brummie pubs

Birmingham beautiful pubs
The Inn on the Green has retained its title of the Birmingham Pub of the Year.

The Acocks Green pub is the winner again in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) awards.

CAMRA says of The Inn on the Green: "Run by a keen and passionate landlord with friendly and knowledgeable staff.

Inn on the Green in Acocks Green, Birmingham
"They have regular entertainment and show live sports and live music on weekends. Excellent beer festivals are held four times a year.

"Four hand pulls in use during the week and six at weekends, they rarely have the same beers on twice and a great place to find beers from new breweries. Well worth a visit."

The Inn on the Green in Acocks Green, is a lively venue with an annual programme of live rock gigs
At the moment, the real ale on the bar includes Arts of Teleforce by 1000 Trades, Postman Rat, White Duck and Start Gun Stout.

Coming in second is the return of a previous winner, which wasn’t in the top three last year but now claims Silver.

The Black Eagle, Factory Road, Hockley

The Black Eagle on Factory Road in Hockley is a Victorian pub with original features like Minton tiles which offers “an excellent range of ever-changing guest ales from small breweries along with four or five permanent beers”, plus daily food specials.

Bronze place goes to the Old Moseley Arms in Balsall Heath, which was second last year and the winner in the previous two years.

