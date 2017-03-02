How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Hundreds of jobs at risk as Boots axes in-store photo labs

  • Updated
  • By

The pharmacy and beauty retailer made the decision amid a decline in traditional photo printing

#DoTheFish with Fish4jobs
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Boots has confirmed that it is planning to close 220 of its 320 in-store photo labs across the UK in a move that puts 400 jobs under threat.

The pharmacy and beauty retailer made the decision amid a decline in traditional photo printing, as digital photography continues to disrupt the market.

Affected staff were notified of the proposals on Wednesday and will take part in a consultation process that will stretch into August.

Boots is aiming to shut all of the 220 labs over the next five months.

Boots in Birmingham
Boots in Birmingham

In a statement Boots said: "To continue to focus on the customer demand for instant kiosks to print photos and order photo gifts, Boots UK is removing 220 photo labs from stores, and has announced changes to the in-store photo teams.

"Impacted colleagues will be offered retraining and redeployment to other roles where possible.

"However, some roles may be made redundant."

The company did not disclose which locations would be affected.

Visit fish4jobs to start your job search today.

"Our focus will now be on supporting any impacted colleagues through this, as we continue to transform our photo offer," Boots said.

Boots said it would continue offering photo services through the remaining 100 photo labs as well as 3,000 instant photo kiosks at 1,000 of its stores.

Image Hyperlink Example

Birmingham Mail App

Those kiosks will be supported by a centralised photo facility in Nottingham, which will allow customers to order and receive photo products - like personalised photobooks, canvases and cards - within five days, the company said.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Sick pay allowance rights: All you need to know

Bosses are allegedly using tactics such as taking them off rotas and cutting their hours, an investigation has found

Most Read in Leads & Deals

Boots in Birmingham
  1. Jobs
    Hundreds of jobs at risk as Boots axes in-store photo labs
  2. Technology
    Online pharmacy Chemist Direct in merger deal
  3. Technology
    Charity places trust in SCC for IT support
  4. Deloitte
    Rileys Sports Bars falls into administration as 15 sites close down
  5. Worcestershire
    Merger deal for property firms GJS Dillon and JWL Fellows

Most Recent

Boots in Birmingham

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Birmingham apartments plan scrapped in favour of new office tower
  2. Regional Affairs
    Broad Street apartment block set to be Birmingham's tallest after securing planning approval
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    £100m Birmingham city centre apartment scheme unveiled
  4. Regional Affairs
    MPs question plans to merge seven Birmingham schools
  5. Post People
    Lunar Society annual dinner in its 250th anniversary year
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor