Labour suffer massive losses in West Midlands local elections

Labour suffered huge losses in local elections across the West Midlands region and the rest of the country.

Labour lost ten seats in Warwickshire while Conservatives gained 12.

It meant Tories now have full control of Warwickshire County Council.

The county has traditionally been an important battleground in general elections, as it has a number of marginal constituencies such as Nuneaton and North Warwickshire.

Philip Johnson, chair of Warwickshire Labour group - and a former Labour councillor who lost his seat - said the unpopularity of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was responsible for the losses.

The BBC reports he said: “While Jeremy Corbyn’s policies can be popular and quite well-received by the public, his leadership style isn’t. People have been saying to us that Jeremy Corbyn’s style has been putting them off voting Labour.”

In Staffordshire the Conservatives gained 17 council seats compared to 2013, while Labour lost 14.

Conservatives gained three council seats in Shropshire.

And Alan Mosley, the leader of Shropshire’s Labour group, admitted: “In normal circumstances we’d be gaining lots of council seats”.

As counting continued in Worcestershire, Conservatives appeared to have gained eight seats while Labour were on course to lose two.

While attention focused on Conservative victory in the election of a West Midlands mayor, the council results in the wider West Midlands region were a further indication that Labour is losing support, with weeks to go until the June 8 general election.

And it was a similar picture in other parts of the country.

The Prime Minster refused to rule out increasing taxes.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the Conservative victory in the Tees Valley mayoral election.

Voters in the Tees Valley region, which includes Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar & Cleveland and Stockton-on-Tees, were electing a regional mayor in the same way as those in the West Midlands conurbation.

But Tees Valley, in the north east, was once a major Labour heartland. Conservative victory here suggests that Tory leader Theresa May has won over voters who used to be sceptical about her party.

And it came despite the recent closure of the Redcar steel-plant, a major local employer.

Redcar Labour MP Anna Turley said on Twitter: “We have a lot to learn from this Tees Valley result. The Tories have decimated Teesside but people still didn’t want to trust us.”

Ben Houchen, the victorious Conservative candidate, said: “We have seen a political earthquake that’s happening right here for the Conservatives across the North East.”

Labour forfeited more than 180 council seats nationwide, lost control of Glasgow and suffered reverses in Welsh strongholds.

The elections were also a disaster for UKIP, which lost 63 seats while picking up a solitary councillor in Lancashire.

And the Tories even made gains in Scotland, where they were once almost wiped out.

As votes continued to be counted, it appeared Conservatives had gained 110 seats to have a total of 196 councillors elected across Scotland.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson declared only her party could lead the “fightback against the SNP”, in an attempt to present the Conservatives - not Labour - as the opposition to the nationalist SNP party, which currently dominates politics in Scotland.

Labour Shadow chancellor John McDonnell acknowledged that Labour had suffered a “tough” night, but insisted the results were not “the wipeout that some people expected”.

There was still “all to play for” in the General Election in just five weeks time, he said.