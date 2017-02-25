Exclusive: Birmingham independents claim they were ‘duped’ into renting stores at Grand Central

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The opening of Grand Central heralded a bright new era for shopping in Birmingham.

But the reality has been very different for some independents who signed leases to set up base at the shiny new complex in September 2015.

Jeff Bains had a shoewear outlet in Grand Central until he says he was forced to close down in November.

And he claimed the ‘very high’ rents, rates and service charges had crippled his Grand Central store and some other small businesses at the new shopping complex.

Mr Bains said his store had failed to see much of the footfall promised by leasing agents, tasked with attracting new occupiers to the then council-owned Grand Central.

In total, five businesses have shut; Jeff Bains, Steel and Jelly, Newsflow, Francesco Ristorante, Joe Dulucci's and Cocomacs. A further six units lie empty.

Birmingham Mail Jeff Bains store at Grand Central is empty

Mr Bains says he signed a ten-year rent deal costing him £120,000 for his Grand Central outlet in summer 2015 after moving from cheaper premises in the Bullring.

But he claimed he and other independents had failed to see the footfall predicted after signing rent, rates and service charge deals with Birmingham City Council's leasing agent and contractors.

He said: “We had to pay for the shop fit-out in exchange for 12 month rent free period but the fit out cost £120,000 - twice as much as we were initially told it would be.

“We were also told by the leasing agents that our position near the Stephenson Street ramp entrance would be the best location, as everyone would use that entrance.

Steel and Jelly store has closed and the unit next door is up for grabs too

“This was one of the reasons the agent said the rent could not be reduced. But nobody uses that entrance and businesses there are suffering as a result - apart from Holland and Barrett which doesn’t have to rely on footfall, as shoppers will actively seek it out. ”

“It was a surprise when I heard Steel and Jelly folded because at least they were in the main central area and got 100% of the footfall compared to our 10%. It just goes to show how difficult it is to survive.”

Mr Bains, who continues to retail at four other Jeff Bains shops in the Midlands, claimed the city council could have done more to help him and fellow independents.

Birmingham Mail The Stephenson street ramp entrance was supposed to be one of the main entrances to Grand Central

He said: “They could have offered a smaller business a rent free period as an incentive. And they were in a position to help us with lower business rates but they offered nothing like that.

“I understand the job of the leasing agents was to try to fill up all the empty outlets before opening.

“But it’s hard enough to be a small business never mind being tied into ridiculous contracts, when the footfall promised has blatantly not materialised. I was lucky that I was able to get out of my contract.”

Birmingham City Council had bought the Pallasades shopping centre above New Street station in 2009 for £91 million. Grand Central cost around £150 million to develop and was then sold to Hammerson, who also own the Bullring, for a whopping £335 million.

Newflow near the Link Street entrance has closed at Grand Central

Earlier this week Hammerson announced a 56 per cent drop in profits to £322.8 million. It has financial interests at retail centres around the UK, including Cabot Circus in Bristol and Brent Cross in London.

The redeveloped New Street Station - the busiest train station outside of London - has an annual footfall of 55 million passengers a year.

Mr Bains said: “We were told that this would be one of the best shopping centres in the UK, with the footfall to match thanks to the train station.

Birmingham business Cocomacs at Grand Central is no more

“But in reality hardly any of these train passengers go up the escalators to Grand Central. You don’t need to go through Grand Central to leave the station.

“The agent also said the John Lewis store would bring in shoppers from Solihull who would rather shop at Grand Central rather than Bullring.

“The only businesses that are surviving are the big brands and the restaurants in the main centre and walkway.”

We spoke to other small businesses including kiosk holders at Grand Central.

Sanjeeta Bains Grand Central empty outlet

One business owner, who did not wish to be named, said: “It is a joke. We were told the footfall would be higher than the Bullring and the rent has to be higher because it is a brand new complex.

“But financially, being here is simply not worth it. ”

Hammerson who have owned Grand Central since January 2016 told the Birmingham Mail:“We don’t disclose individual centre footfall, but footfall at Grand Central is up year on year and continues to outperform the national benchmark.

“We are continually working to refresh our mix of shops and restaurants to ensure that shoppers can enjoy the very best retail, dining and leisure offer.”

More empty outlets at Grand Central

Paul Dransfield, Strategic Director for Major Projects at Birmingham City Council, said: “All lettings agreed for Grand Central were negotiated with occupiers based on commercial rents for the type of shopping centre and footfall being offered.

“The shopping centre was almost fully let when it opened in September 2015 and there has been very little change in tenants since.

“Professional lettings advisers were used to conduct those negotiations. We are not able to discuss commercial matters but we will ask the new owners to contact the tenant and advise us if there are any issues we need to address.”