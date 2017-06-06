Donald Trump told to stay out of Birmingham as he steps up row with London mayor Sadiq Khan

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

US President Donald Trump has been told to stay out of Birmingham, as pressure grew on the Government to cancelled his planned state visit.

Mr Trump has launched a torrent of abuse at London mayor Sadiq Kahn following the London Bridge terror attack .

He's due to make a state visit to the UK later this year, and it's been reported that he could come to Birmingham because he fears there will be protests against him in London.

But Liam Byrne , Labour's candidate for the Birmingham Hodge Hill constituency, said: "At a time of pain, loss and grief, Donald Trump chose not to console and support us but to attack the democratically elected Mayor of London.

"We should stand in solidarity with London today and put it bluntly: Donald Trump - you are not welcome in Birmingham.

"The best thing for you to do is to shut up and stay at home."

Mr Khan has called on the Government to cancel the planned state visit after Mr Trump mocked him for saying there was "no reason to be alarmed" about the additional police presence on the capital's streets after the attack.

Birmingham politician Liam Byrne

The London mayor had described the terror attack as "a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night."

He added: "I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."

Mr Khan also said: "Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days - no reason to be alarmed. One of the things police and all of us need to do is make sure we're as safe as we possibly can be."

But the US President twisted Mr Khan's words, saying on Twitter: "At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed’!"

It was unclear why Mr Trump had decided to attack London's mayor after expressing solidarity with the people of London and the UK following the London Bridge attacks.

Mr Khan, a Muslim, has previously criticised the president's plans to temporarily restrict travel to the US from six mainly Muslim countries.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan waves as he arrives at City Hall in London

Mr Trump later defended his comments with another Tweet, saying: "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM [mainstream media] is working hard to sell it!"

Speaking to the BBC on Monday, Mr Khan dismissed Mr Trump's remarks. He said: "We've got to recognise that some people want to divide our communities, some people thrive on fuelling division.

"That's not me, that's not the London I know, and we aren't going to allow anybody, whether it's Donald Trump or anybody else to divide our community."

Other local politicians also said Donald Trump should stay away from Birmingham.

They included Mike Leddy, Labour councillor for Brandwood in Birmingham, and Mariam Khan, Labour councillor for Washwood Heath.

Most certainly not, or at the very least until he learns some manners and no longer uses social media to communicate his dreadful thoughts. — Mike Leddy (@CllrMikeLeddy) June 6, 2017