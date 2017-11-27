The video will start in 8 Cancel

Council bosses have denied profiteering from drivers parking in Birmingham – despite generating a surplus of more than £11million.

The authority’s figure of £11.1million in the 2016/17 financial year was the second-highest outside London.

And the surplus was recorded BEFORE certain parking charges rocketed by up to 140 per cent on April 1 in a bid to raise another £500,000.

The figures – analysed by consultants hired by the RAC Foundation – showed that only Brighton and Hove generated a bigger surplus outside London, with £21.2million.

But the city council said the money was ploughed back into service improvements – and admitted higher charges were aimed at increasing public transport use.

A spokesman said: “Financial information relating to our parking service is available in our annual parking report.

“Surplus from parking revenue is reinvested in the service, improving roads and car parks.

“This is not about making a profit but about maintaining a quality parking service, as well as encouraging greater use of public transport and the environmental benefits that will bring.”

Defending the price increases earlier this year, the council’s assistant roads boss, Kevin Hicks, said: “Parking tariffs within the city centre are regularly reviewed as part of our wider transport strategy which is focussed on reducing car trips and the associated emissions that these trips produce, and to encourage people to use public transport.”

But, speaking in March, city centre traders said they feared the increases would hit custom.

Anas Zein, who runs Damascena coffee shop on Temple Row West, opposite Birmingham Cathedral, said: “The cost of parking is already ridiculously high and this is the latest in a long line of things that will have increased.

“We’ve never seen Sunday parking as a problem round here, so if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Nationwide, Westminster Council generated the biggest parking surplus, with £73.2million.

Martin Tett, the Local Government Association’s transport spokesman, said councils had to “strike a balance” when setting charges in a bid to ensure there were parking spaces available.

He said: “Parking charges help not only keep the roads clear but keep pedestrians, motorists and cyclists safe and ensure people can park near their homes and local shops.

“Income raised through on-street parking charges is spent on running parking services and any surplus is only spent on essential transport projects, such as tackling our national £12 billion roads repair backlog and creating new parking spaces.”

Some £819million was generated from parking activities across England – a ten per increase on the previous year’s £744million.