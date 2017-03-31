How we use Cookies
This is the cheapest house for sale with its own swimming pool in the West Midlands

  • Updated
  • By

How much does it cost you to own your own swimming pool in the West Midlands?

A look round inside the CHEAPEST house with swimming pool in West Midlands
Having your own private swimming pool is one of the most luxurious features you can have in a house.

Across Birmingham and the West Midlands you will often be paying well over a million for a house with this privilege.

This house on Farquhar Road in Edgbaston, for instance, costs a whopping £2,350,000 - although, interestingly, this swimming pool is located in the house’s kitchen!

In Barnt Green, you’d be paying £1,700,000 for this house with a swimming pool.

For more than half these staggering prices, however, you could get this amazing house in Dudley with it’s own indoor swimming pool.

£590,000 makes this one of the most expensive houses in Dudley, but you aren’t going to get a house with a swimming pool for cheaper anywhere else in the West Midlands.

The house itself is a beautifully maintained family home that has been massively extended to a very high standard.

Approached via remote control wrought iron gates, the house has a block paved driveway for multiple cars and double garage.

Zoopla

The ground floor has two reception rooms, a kitchen, laundry room, shower room and a cinema room.

On the first floor there are four spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The garden of the property is one of its most attractive features, which features landscaping, a decked patio area, various shrubs and a summer house.

The defining feature of this property is of course the swimming pool - the full sized pool is located in it’s own room to the side of the house and is accessed through the lounge.

If money's no object and you want a house with a swimming pool, you could spend £19,500,000 on this huge mansion in the south of England , that comes with a cinema, bar, gym, a two lane bowling alley and tennis courts.

