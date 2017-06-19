Central Mosque reviews security after Finsbury Park attack

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham Central Mosque is reviewing its security again after the Finsbury Park terror attack .

Eight people were taken to hospital after the “terrorist attack” near Finsbury Park Mosque, last night.

It is the latest terror attack to be condemned by Birmingham Central Mosque – and its chairman Muhammad Afzal said it would again look at security measures.

He said he was concerned about a rise in hate crime an Islamophobic abuse.

It comes at a key time as Eid, the celebration of the end of Ramadan, is likely to be on Sunday.

Cllr Afzal said “We condemn all terrorist attacks including Westminster, Manchester, London Bridge and now this attack in Finsbury. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims.

Graham Young The Union Flag next to the minaret of Birmingham Central Mosque during its British Tea Party event

“We had already reviewed security after the Manchester attack and will do so again.

“There has been an increase in hate crime since Manchester and we took some security precautions and will take further steps if necessary.”

He said that members of the Mosque congregation and community have complained of an increase in Islamophobic abuse ‘on the bus, in the street and when cars stop at traffic lights’.

“We are thinking of starting a surgery with West Midlands Police for people to discuss hate crime,” he added.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the Finsbury Park terror attack.

Police said all the victims of the attack, which took place outside Muslim Welfare House, were Muslim.

Eyewitness Abdul Rahman said the driver had said he wanted to “kill all Muslims” and told the BBC he struck the man and helped subdue him.