Why you eat the same lunch every day at work for months on end

Tired of eating the same meal for lunch at work every day?

Well, you are not alone as more than half of all UK workers do just that.

A study into work lunches and found that a staggering 77 per cent of workers ate the same lunch every single day.

Even more shocking is the finding that 77 per cent of workers have eaten the same lunch every day for the past nine months - mainly ham sandwiches.

The survey, commissioned by New Covent Garden Soup, discovered that one in six admitted they had consumed the same lunch for at least two years.

While 58 per cent feel they have eaten identical meals for as long as they can remember.

It is no surprise really that six in ten admit they could be more creative with their lunches.

A simple ham sandwich is apparently the most popular - and most repeated - lunch for UK workers.

Cheese sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, salad and baguettes also bring up the top five.

Of course there are many reasons people might eat the same lunch at work every day and it's certain that the most common reason for repeat lunch offenders is "because it's easy".

Check out the findings below

Top five most common repeat lunches

1) Ham sandwich

2) Cheese sandwich

3) Chicken sandwich

4) Salad

5) Baguette

Top five reasons for having the same lunch

1) It's easy

2) It's cheap/cost effective

3) It's just habit

4) It's healthy

5) I don't know what else to have