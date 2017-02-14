What are the seven highest-paying UK jobs?

Ever wondered what the highest-paying jobs in the UK are?
According to the Office for National Statistics, these seven roles will bring in the most money for your efforts.
1. Brokers
Average Salary: £133,868
Entry Requirements: An in-depth knowledge of financial markets as well as strong mathematical and analytical abilities.
2. Chief Executive Officer
Average Salary: £123,577
Entry Requirements: A proven history of excellence and years of experience within your industry as you slowly claw your way to the top. Or just start your own business and become a chief instantly thought this might not guarantee you the £123,577.
3. Aircraft Pilots and Flight Engineers
Average Salary: £86,915
Entry Requirements: Although you officially only need five GCSEs and two A-levels to train as a pilot, you also need to undergo an intensive training course and you'll have to build up 170 hours of flying time with a private pilot licence before you can obtain a commercial pilot licence.
4. Investment bankers
Average Salary: £84,675
Entry Requirements: The willingness to sacrifice basically all of your time and morals. (Kidding!) Oh and a degree in maths or something else relevant.
5. Lawyers
Average Salary: £80,210
Entry Requirements: To become a lawyer in the UK you need an undergraduate law degree (or postgraduate conversion). Killer outfits and impressive briefcases also help… or that just in the movies?!
6. Doctors
Average Salary: £78,386
Entry Requirements: A five-year medical undergraduate degree and then further years of training and placement in hospitals. It might be a long journey to get there but once you're fully qualified this is a very rewarding profession.
7. IT and Telecommunications Directors
Average Salary: £78,071
Entry Requirements: A highly competitive industry and one that requires interest in design, programming and IT. A relevant degree in computer science or maths is also a good bet.
