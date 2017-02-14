What are the seven highest-paying UK jobs?

How we use Cookies
How does your salary match up to these well-paid roles?

Ever wondered what the highest-paying jobs in the UK are?

According to the Office for National Statistics, these seven roles will bring in the most money for your efforts.

1. Brokers

Average Salary: £133,868

Entry Requirements: An in-depth knowledge of financial markets as well as strong mathematical and analytical abilities.

2. Chief Executive Officer

Average Salary: £123,577

Entry Requirements: A proven history of excellence and years of experience within your industry as you slowly claw your way to the top. Or just start your own business and become a chief instantly thought this might not guarantee you the £123,577.

Start your hunt for a new job here today

3. Aircraft Pilots and Flight Engineers

Average Salary: £86,915

Entry Requirements: Although you officially only need five GCSEs and two A-levels to train as a pilot, you also need to undergo an intensive training course and you'll have to build up 170 hours of flying time with a private pilot licence before you can obtain a commercial pilot licence.

4. Investment bankers

Average Salary: £84,675

Entry Requirements: The willingness to sacrifice basically all of your time and morals. (Kidding!) Oh and a degree in maths or something else relevant.

5. Lawyers

Average Salary: £80,210

Entry Requirements: To become a lawyer in the UK you need an undergraduate law degree (or postgraduate conversion). Killer outfits and impressive briefcases also help… or that just in the movies?!

6. Doctors

Average Salary: £78,386

Entry Requirements: A five-year medical undergraduate degree and then further years of training and placement in hospitals. It might be a long journey to get there but once you're fully qualified this is a very rewarding profession.

7. IT and Telecommunications Directors

Average Salary: £78,071

Entry Requirements: A highly competitive industry and one that requires interest in design, programming and IT. A relevant degree in computer science or maths is also a good bet.

The Highest Earning Jobs in the UK

Job Title Salary
Brokers £133,868
Chief Executive £123,577
Aircraft Pilots and Flight Engineers £86,915
Investment Bankers £84,675
Lawyers £80,210
Doctors £78,386
IT and Telecommunications Directors £78,071

