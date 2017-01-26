Rich List 2017: No.7 - Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan Singh

Food

2017: No.7 - £850m

2016: No.6 - £850m

The Boparan's 2 Sisters Food Group has been marching along the acquisition trail, with the takeover of turkey producing giant Bernard Matthews, securing the future of its 2,000-strong workforce.

And if that wasn't enough the business also acquired the Ed's Easy Diner brand and its 30 American-themed restaurants.

The new purchase will be part of Giraffe Concepts Ltd which in turn is part of Boparan Restaurant Holdings which already includes Harry Ramsden's, Fishworks and The Cinnamon Collection.

Earlier in 2016 the Boparan's bought the Giraffe restaurant chain from Tesco as the supermarket divested itself of under-performing businesses.

They also bought the Grove Fram turkey business - one of the largest poultry companies in Ireland.

Boparan Holdings is now the UK’s largest grocery supplier.

After a challenging time in the market place and some costly integration and restructuring, sales are holding up well. For the year to August 2016 turnover reached £3.12 billion and operating profit surged by more than 58 per cent to £90.5 million. The trend has continued since.

The company is undertaking significant new investment. £150 million has gone into its poultry business to improve its production facilities, introduce new technology and drive efficiency.

Some £55 million is being spent on investment in its ready meals operation which will overhaul manufacturing facilities, including upgrades to the division’s four factories.

The division produces a range of meals, soups and sauces, mainly for Marks & Spencer. It has also acquired a new factory in Derby.

The acquisition of Dutch food group VION’s UK poultry and red meat business in 2013, with associated integration costs had an impact, but that purchase added £1 billion of annual sales to the group’s turnover.

The 2 Sisters Group acquired VION UK’s 11 sites in Wales, Scotland and the south of England.

The West Bromwich-based company - best known for its Buxted brand of whole chickens and chicken dishes – has achieved continued success despite a difficult market environment, with spiralling ingredient costs and tight margins which are putting pressure on food manufacturers.

Goodfella’s Pizzas are among the company’s popular brands supplied to most supermarkets in the UK. The company has also signed a licensing agreement with Premier Foods to make and sell Hovis breakfast biscuits. The biscuits are made at the Boparan’s Fox’s Biscuits plant in Uttoxeter.

Ranjit Boparan’s career in food began behind the counter of a butcher’s shop in Bilston – the town where he was born. The 2 Sisters business was founded in 1993 and remains a private company, with husband and wife team Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan Singh the sole shareholders. Ranjit Singh, who lives in Little Aston, is chief executive.

The UK flagship of the group is its Scunthorpe processing plant which has been operating form more than 20 years. It is one of the most modern and best equipped food processing plants in Europe.

The Boparans – both 49 - are keen on training and developing their workforce and are proud of their record of putting employees through NVQs on factory and farm production.

Baljinder Boparan runs the Boparan Charitable Trust which supports disadvantaged children across the UK.

As well as their food businesses they also have property interests through Amber Real Estate Investments.