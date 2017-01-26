Rich List 2017: No.50 - Nick Mason

Music

2017: No.50 - £80m

2016: New Entry

Much of ex-Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's fortune is on four wheels. He owns one of the finest collections of classic in the world.

Birmingham-born Nick Mason's collection includes one of 400 Ferrari Enzos, which he was invited to buy by Ferrari.

He also owns a Ferrari 250 GTO - one of just 39 - to be built - which is worth at least £20 million.

He owns, through his company Ten Tenths, several other classic cars and competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in the 70s and 80s.

Nick Mason, 72, was born in Edgbaston, the son of documentary film producer Bill Mason.

After schooling in Surrey he studied architecture at the Regent Street Polytechnic, now the University of Westminster, where he teamed up with Roger Waters, Rick Wright and Bob Klose to form a group named Sigma 6, the forerunner to Pink Floyd.

In 1964 they were joined by Syd Barrett who became the band's front man. After playing several gigs, including at Soho's Marquee club, they attracted the attention of EMI who signed them up.

Their second single, " See Emily Play " was an instant top 10 hit.

Guitarist David Gilmour joined the band in 1967, replacing Syd Barrett, and the group moved to a more progressive style, concentrating on albums rather than singles.

Their albums in the 1970s; Dark Side of the Moon, Wish you Were Here and The Wall became classics, all reaching number 1 chart positions and selling in their millions.

Nick Mason was the only member of Pink Floyd to play on all of the group's albums.

The group sold more than 250 million records worldwide, becoming one of the most commercially successful rock bands of all time.

Inevitable legal conflicts split the band up, but they played together again in 2005 for the Live8 concert in London.

Nick Mason performed in the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games and he has played with other artists, largely to raise money for charity.

He has two daughters from his first marriage and two sons from his marriage to his current wife Nettie.

They have homes in Hampstead and Wiltshire, the latter being a Grade II listed manor house formerly the home of Camilla Parker Bowles.