How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Rich List 2017: No.=47 - Jim McCarthy

  • Updated
  • By

Former Poundland boss has seen his fortune increase by £20 millin and Rich List ranking rise by three places

Handout Jim McCarthy
Jim McCarthy

Retail
2017: No.=47 - £85m
2016: No.50 - £65m

When South African group Steinhoff bought Willenhall-based Poundland in the summer it was a good payday for former Poundland boss Jim McCarthy.

He retained a stake in the business and that added at least £20 million to his fortune.

He stepped down in September after more than a decade in charge - a period in which he oversaw a huge expansion of the value-for-money supermarket chain.

Although now retired, Jim McCarthy is a man with retail in his blood. He also has a knack of being in the right place at the right time.

It's a knack which has boosted his bank account more than once. In 2003 the sale of T & S Stores to Tesco earned him "a few million".

Then in June 2010 when his Poundland chain was sold to American private equity firm Warburg Pincus he received another payout.

He banked half the money and re-invested the rest in the company which continued to pay him solid dividends as well as cash in lieu of pension payments.

His third windfall came in 2014 with the company's successful stock market flotation. He remains a significant shareholder with four per cent of the business, and cashed in again with the Steinhoff sale.

One of the first things he did after retirement was to take his motorcycle test, and buy a 750cc Honda.

Under his stewardship Poundland's sales hit £1 billion for the first time and serves more than five million shoppers a week.

Not bad for a business that began life as a stall on Bilston market 25 years ago. 2015 also marked Poundland's £55 million acquisition of discount rival 99p Stores.

Jim McCarthy was born in Nuneaton, the son of a former regimental sergeant major and Burma veteran who went on to be a sales rep for Scottish and Newcastle Breweries.

He was brought up in Warwickshire and Birmingham. He went into retail - initially as a trainee with newsagents Dillons - and worked closely with Wolverhampton retail millionaire Kevin Threlfall (qv).

He and Kevin Threlfall turned T&S stores into a convenience store giant which was sold to Tesco for £530 million.

Jim McCarthy, 60, was recruited by Sainsbury's as managing director of its chain of Local convenience stores, but three years later a series of family illnesses and tragedies persuaded him to leave London and return his native Midlands.

He took on the role of chief executive in 2006. Under his leadership Poundland was transformed from an under-performing chain of cheap-and-cheerful stores to an empire employing 15,000 staff with aspirations to open 1,000 shops across the UK and Ireland.

But the everything-for-a-£1 philosophy holds good, and in 2014 the chain opened its first store in Spain.

Jim McCarthy remains chairman of Wynnstay, an agricultural products business based in Shropshire and Wales.

In December he was appointed chairman of Manchester-based consumer goods firm Ultimate Products.

He lives in Barford near Warwick and has property in Devon. He attended St Philips Grammar School in Hagley Road.

He married his wife Rosie in 1974 aged 18. They have two adopted sons.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Rich List 2017: No.24 - Simon Clarke and family

Non-Executive Director St Modwen regeneration firm has seen his fortune increase by £5 million while dropping five places on the Rich List

Previous Articles

Midland retail giant Poundland taken over by South Africans

Poundland

The company which owns UK furniture firm Harveys and Bensons For Beds is taking over the Willenhall-based firm

Related Tags

In The News
Rich List
Places
Warwickshire
Wolverhampton

Most Read in Business

  1. Commercial Property
    What is happening with the Scientology HQ in Moseley?
  2. Rich List
    Top 50 most wealthy in Midlands are almost £8 billion better off than last year
  3. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  4. Rich List
    The Rich List 2017 reflects much investment from the Chinese
  5. Finance
    New funding stream for Birmingham businesses

Most Recent

Chocolate maker Cadbury is under fire over its Premier League deal

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    What is happening with the Scientology HQ in Moseley?
  2. Rich List
    Top 50 most wealthy in Midlands are almost £8 billion better off than last year
  3. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  4. Rich List
    The Rich List 2017 reflects much investment from the Chinese
  5. Finance
    New funding stream for Birmingham businesses
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor