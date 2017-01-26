Rich List 2017: No.=41 - Simon Preedy and family

Manufacturing

2017: No.=41 - £105m

2016: No.=32 - £125m

Simon Preedy runs Warwickshire-based Marla Tube Fittings which specialises in metal tube manufacture.

It’s a business with a strong balance sheet, but profits fell in 2015 to £4.7 million from £13.1 million in 2014. Sale were also down to £54.5 million. The company has net assets of more than £62 million, though.

Simon Preedy, aged 56, is its managing director and the Preedy family own 98 per cent of the business.

Marla Tube Fittings, based on the Arden Forest Industrial Estate in Alcester, was founded in 1956.

The company now supplies tubes and tube fittings to a wide variety of clients around the globe ranging from oil companies to plumbers and is one of the UK’s largest steel stockists.

The company has its own high-tech manufacturing units using state-of-the-art computer-controlled manufacturing processes, and is also supplier and distributor for other leading manufacturers.

As well as distribution facilities around the UK, Marla also has facilities in Dubai and China. The company employs around 160 people.

As well as managing director of Marla Tube Fittings, Simon Preedy is a director of nine other associated companies including Promat BD Ltd, Pressure Fittings Ltd, Eagle Tubes and Flanges, Redditch Fittings and Flanges and Marla Assets Ltd.