How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Rich List 2017: No.=41 - Simon Preedy and family

  • Updated
  • By

Leading manufacturer family has seen its fortunes drop by £20 million and Rich List ranking slip nine places

Manufacturing
2017: No.=41 - £105m
2016: No.=32 - £125m

Simon Preedy runs Warwickshire-based Marla Tube Fittings which specialises in metal tube manufacture.

It’s a business with a strong balance sheet, but profits fell in 2015 to £4.7 million from £13.1 million in 2014. Sale were also down to £54.5 million. The company has net assets of more than £62 million, though.

Simon Preedy, aged 56, is its managing director and the Preedy family own 98 per cent of the business.

Marla Tube Fittings, based on the Arden Forest Industrial Estate in Alcester, was founded in 1956.

The company now supplies tubes and tube fittings to a wide variety of clients around the globe ranging from oil companies to plumbers and is one of the UK’s largest steel stockists.

The company has its own high-tech manufacturing units using state-of-the-art computer-controlled manufacturing processes, and is also supplier and distributor for other leading manufacturers.

As well as distribution facilities around the UK, Marla also has facilities in Dubai and China. The company employs around 160 people.

As well as managing director of Marla Tube Fittings, Simon Preedy is a director of nine other associated companies including Promat BD Ltd, Pressure Fittings Ltd, Eagle Tubes and Flanges, Redditch Fittings and Flanges and Marla Assets Ltd.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands

See who made the 2017 Rich List with eight new entries and an overall wealth that has increased by almost £8 billion

Previous Articles

Birmingham Post Rich List 2016: The Midlands' wealthiest top 50

Post Rich List 2016

Photo gallery and this year's Birmingham Post Rich List

Related Tags

In The News
Economy
Rich List
Places
China
Warwickshire
People
Simon Preedy

Most Read in Business

  1. Commercial Property
    What is happening with the Scientology HQ in Moseley?
  2. Rich List
    Top 50 most wealthy in Midlands are almost £8 billion better off than last year
  3. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  4. Rich List
    The Rich List 2017 reflects much investment from the Chinese
  5. Finance
    New funding stream for Birmingham businesses

Most Recent

Chocolate maker Cadbury is under fire over its Premier League deal

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    What is happening with the Scientology HQ in Moseley?
  2. Rich List
    Top 50 most wealthy in Midlands are almost £8 billion better off than last year
  3. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  4. Rich List
    The Rich List 2017 reflects much investment from the Chinese
  5. Finance
    New funding stream for Birmingham businesses
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor