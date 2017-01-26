Rich List 2017: No.=41 - Robert Plant

Music

2017: No.=41 - £105m

2016: No.=38 - £100m

Despite being less than two years away from his 70th birthday Robert Plant continues to tour the globe with his band, The Sensational Space Shifters.

The last year has seen a European tour with dates in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Austria, France, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

In addition he played to a packed audience at the Wilderness Festival in the Cotswolds, and played gigs on the Lampedusa Concert Tour for Refugees in the States alongside country music legend Emmylou Harris.

He continues to pack venues which helps to explain why his companies - Trolcharm and Sons of Einion - are doing very nicely with combined assets approaching £30 million.

He could have increased his earning considerably in 2014 when Virgin boss Richard Branson reportedly offered the 68 year-old Robert Plant more than £500 million to reform Led Zeppelin.

He and fellow founders Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones were offered £190 million each for 35 dates in three cities.

It didn’t take the Black Country rocker long to say no, insisting there was no creative reason to get the band together.

The ex-Led Zeppelin singer continues to keep busy, playing gigs with The Sensational Space Shifters. His 2014 album – the 14 post-Zeppelin release – “Lullaby And….The Ceaseless Roar” is acknowledged as one of his best yet.

His 2007 pairing with country and bluegrass singer Alison Krauss was a musical and financial success, with the album "Raising Sand" and sell-out tours bringing in close to £10 million. All this is on top of earnings from Led Zeppelin publishing fees.

Passionate Wolves fan since the age of five and club vice-president Robert Plant had a Black Country childhood – brought up in Halesowen - and a promising career as a chartered accountant. He pursued his music career unprofitably to begin with, subsidising his income with a variety of jobs.

In 1968, Jimmy Page recruited Robert Plant as lead singer for his new band. They were joined by drummer, the late John Bonham and John Paul Jones.

Led Zeppelin has since sold more than 300 million albums worldwide. In 1995 the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2011 readers of Rolling Stone voted Robert Plant the best lead singer of all time.

Robert Plant divides his time between homes in England, Wales and Texas. He still has a home near Kidderminster.