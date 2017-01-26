Rich List 2017: No.4 - John Bloor

Construction/Manufacturing

2017: No.4 - £1.25bn

2016: No.4 - £1bn

Bloor Holdings - parent of Bloor Homes and Triumph Motorcycles - is doing very nicely, reporting soaring profits and revenue.

A recovery in the housing market, rising values and ultra-low interest rates have resulted in profits of £96.2 million, up from £64.9 million, and turnover of £972 million. The company showed assets of £562.5 million, helping miner's son John Bloor , 73, strengthen his place in the exclusive billionaires’ club.

For the first time for a while Hinckley-based Triumph Motorcycles is making a contribution to the Bloor Holdings 2014-15 balance sheet, returning to the black with a pre-tax profit of £2.3 million, compared to a loss of £8 million the previous year.

Triumph Motorcycles made a profit despite challenging market conditions which have had an effect on revenue which dipped to £341.3 million from £364.4 million. The company continues to invest in new models and the new Tiger 800 was launched during the year as well as four special editions of the Bonneville range.

Export performance remained strong, with production facilities and distribution networks in Brazil and India delivering an important contribution. The company has a factory in Brazil as well as three factories in Thailand and one in India.

Motorcycle sales are around 55,000 units, with more than 85 per cent coming from exports including the US.

Measham-based Bloor Homes - established in 1969 - is building houses at a rate of more than 2000 a year – everything from one-bedroom apartments to seven-bedroom luxury homes. The business has been helped by the Government's continuing help for first time buyers. New developments have been built across the UK including Rugby, Portsmouth, Altrincham, Wednesbury, Bath and Frome.

Bloor Homes is one of the largest privately-owned housebuilding groups in the UK. The combined group is worth more than £1.2 billion. John Bloor's son Adrian was appointed chief executive of Bloor Homes in July. He was previously chairman of the operation's southern region.

Derbyshire-born John Bloor – who lives in Swadlincote - bought the collapsed Triumph for £150,000 in 1983 and the brand displayed the first products from its new Hinckley factory in 1990. John Bloor, who trained as a plasterer, has poured more than £80 million into rebuilding the 100 year-old brand. He was awarded the OBE in 1995 for services to the motorcycle industry and holds an honorary law doctorate from Leicester University.