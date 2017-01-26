Rich List 2017: No.39 - Dr Dallas Burston

Pharmaceuticals

2017: No.39 - £120m

2016: No.=32 - £125m

Dr Dallas Burston – a former GP - is overseeing a £122 million investment in his polo club at Southam in Warwickshire.

The 12 year investment plan at the 600-acre site on his Stoneythorpe estate will include 100 luxury lodges, a hotel and a players' pavilion.

It's already creating new jobs as it enjoys its best ever year.

The development will turn the Dallas Burston Polo Club into a major tourist draw for the region.

Dr Dallas Burston made his fortune by building up and selling pharmaceutical operations.

He sold two pharmaceutical companies in 1999 netting more than £50 million.

He sold Northampton-based Bartholomew-Rhodes for £19.8 million, and his 51 per cent stake in Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals for £32 million.

The company was later acquired by Sinclair Pharma.

Dr Burston also founded Dallas Burston Ltd - a company which developed under-the-tongue pharmaceutical sprays - and which was acquired by Cambridge-based SynGenix in 2003 in a share deal.

His latest company is DB Ashbourne Ltd – a £90 million medicines business based in Market Harborough.

In 2015 that business was acquired by French independent pharmaceutical company Ethypharm for an undisclosed sum, and together the two companies turn over more than £200 million.

Ethypharm has since completed a £240 million financing package to support the acquisition and development of DB Ashbourne, and the development of the group as a whole.

Sixty-seven year-old Dallas Burston is a passionate polo fan and has built up his own polo club with full facilities on his Stoneythorpe estate.

The club, which includes six polo grounds, a pavilion, a champagne bar, club rooms, a royal suite, an all-weather equestrian arena and a 3,000-seat events centre, is one of the grandest sporting and leisure venues in the UK.

The club and the IXL Events centre recently won a national Venue of the Year award in the Asian Business Awards.

Partners Sanjay Foods organise Asian events at the polo club, which is also a swish wedding venue.

Plans for its expansion include a 200-bed luxury hotel and residential property. A new £1.5 million bar and lounge - The Millstone Hare - has also opened.