Rich List 2017: No.=37 - Terry Lister and family

  • Updated
  • By

Co-founder of Lister car dealership has seen his fortune grow by £5 million while his Rich List ranking has dropped two places

John Hipkiss Terry Lister
Terry Lister

2017: No.=37 - £125m
2016: No.35 - £120m

Terry Lister co-founded the Listers car dealership in Coventry with business partner Keith Bradshaw in 1979.

Thirty-seven years later it is England’s largest independent dealer group.

The Stratford-upon-Avon-based company makes good profits, turns over more than £1 billion a year and is worth at least £250 million.

The company made a profit of £21.5 million in 2016. The Lister family stake is worth around £110 million

The motor group saw increased trading, boosted by its expanding portfolio of dealerships across the Midlands, East Anglia and the north of England.

It was listed 48th in the latest Sunday Times Top Track 100 list of growing companies in the UK.

The biggest contribution to the increase in sales volumes comes from the group’s Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen divisions, although the Volkswagen emissions scandal may put a dent in sales volumes of the VW marque.

The company invested almost £1 million to give Listers Volkswagen Coventry in Quinton Road a major facelift.

The group’s dealerships pick up awards on a regular basis.

In 2014 Toyota Nuneaton received the Dealer of the Year accolade from Lex Autolease, while Listers Land Rover is another Dealer of the Year winner.

Terry Lister , aged 74, is 50 per cent owner of the Listers. The group is proudly independent, with more than 50 outlets across the country, Listers employs 1700 people.

Terry Lister and Keith Bradshaw began in business with a single dealership and body shop in Coventry.

Listers runs an extensive portfolio of franchises, including BMW, Land Rover, Jaguar, SEAT, Audi, Honda, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes and Volkswagen.

The company also has a franchise for Volkswagen commercials.

The Listers Group also includes Coventry Trade Parts Ltd and Falcon of Hull and Lincolnshire Ltd which runs an insurance and consumer credit operation.

