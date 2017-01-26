Rich List 2017: No.35 - Ozzy Osbourne and family

Music

2017: No.35 - £135m

2016: No.30 - £135m

The band who gave heavy metal to the world - Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath - will play their last ever live shows in their home city of Birmingham next month.

And just in case anyone was in any doubt that it really is the final tour, it's entitled "The End"

The tour has took up most of 2016 taking in the US, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, drawing to a close a rock saga that has lasted nearly five decades.

They are playing their final UK dates this month, concluding at the Genting Arena in February.

Meanwhile an exhibition celebrating Birmingham's pivotal role in the genesis of heavy metal - particularly Black Sabbath - is going international.

A touring version of Home of Metal which was first staged at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery in 2011 has received a £450,000 Arts Council Grant and will connect with fans all over the world via social media.

It’s been a busy few years for legendary Brummie rocker Ozzy, 68.

The last successful Black Sabbath tour in 2014 culminated in a hometown Christmas gig and added nearly £45 million to the Black Sabbath coffers.

And they picked up a Grammy into the bargain.

That tour came immediately after a reunion album that raced to No. 1 in more than 50 countries.

Plus Ozzy’s best-of solo album, Memoirs of a Madman, was released to wide acclaim.

Three of the original members of the band – Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler reformed for their first new album in 33 years, named 13, which achieved global success, becoming their first chart-topper since their Paranoid album 44 years earlier.

The album topped the charts in the UK, the USA, Canada, the Far East and Europe.

The original line-up last reunited in 1997 to headline the Ozzfest festival, and released the live album Reunion, recorded at the NEC in 1998.

That project came to an end when Ozzy resumed his solo career.

Ozzy’s company, Monowise, has a turnover of nearly £5 million and is doing nicely, boosted by his touring and albums.

Sharon makes a sizeable contribution with US talk show earnings and TV advertising work as well as her X Factor appearances.

Ozzy's phenomenal musical success is a long way from his childhood in Lodge Road, Aston where John Michael Osbourne was born into a poverty stricken family with six children.

Bullied at school and suffering learning difficulties, he turned his back on crime and found refuge in music.

His leap from rock star to celebrity came in 2002 when he became the unlikely star of an MTV reality TV series The Osbournes .

The series, based on the unconventional domestic life of Ozzy and his family, ran for three years and became one of MTV’s greatest hits.

He lives on a vast Buckinghamshire estate and has homes in Beverly Hills and Malibu, but Ozzy remains Brum’s favourite rocker.