Rich List 2017: No.34 - Jeremy Woolridge and family

  • Updated
  • By

Chief Executive of the Wedge Group has seen his fortune increase by £2 million while dropping five places on the Rich List

Jeremy Woolridge
Jeremy Woolridge

Manufacturing
2017: No.34 - £140m
2016: No.29 - £138m

Jeremy Woolridge runs the Willenhall-based Wedge Group which galvanises steel and iron components.

It's a profitable company and in 2015 the company declared increased profits of £18.8 million on sales of just below £130 million.

The company is worth more than £185 million and the Woolridge family, led by Jeremy Woolridge, 71, has a 75 per cent stake. He is executive chairman of holding company B E Wedge Holdings.

Jeremy Woolridge's son, Chris Woolridge who has worked for the family company for 13 years took over as managing director of Wedge Group at the beginning of 2014.

His father began at the firm in 1966 and became managing director in 1974 and chairman in 1987

Wedge Group Galvanising is the UK's largest hot-dip galvanising company, Founded in the 1860s by John Wedge, the firm has 14 plants around Britain.

The company can galvanise anything from a tiny washer to a 29 foot beam. Its galvanising techniques have a wide range of uses, including protecting Blackpool's Pepsi Max roller coaster from salty sea air.

It also galvanises crash barriers, phone masts and electricity pylons.

The company sets great store by its sustainability and low environmental impact, using rainwater collection and storage, minimising the use of mains water.

The company's headquarters and main site is in Stafford Street, Willenhall, with plants across the country including Manchester, Hull, Garston, Newport, Glasgow, Worksop and Saffron Walden.

It has international divisions in Italy, Germany and the USA.

The company's plant in Newport, Gwent provided protection to "The Dancing Anteater" steel sculpture showcased at the Art and Sculpture Festival at Bristol Botanic Gardens.

Its Manchester plant processed the steelwork for new turnstiles at Burnley Football Club.

A new £6 million galvanising plant in Haverhill has recently been completed, while a £5.5 million state-of-the-art galvanising plant opened in Witham in 2012.

