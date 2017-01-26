Rich List 2017: No.=30 - Hakeem Olajuwon

Basketball

Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the greatest players in American basketball history. And now he has moved to Birmingham where he is coaching up and coming young basketball players.

Nicknamed "Hakeem the Dream" he won back-to-back championships with the Houston Rockets and is a US Olympic gold medal winner.

He retired from professional basketball in 2002. Now he has moved to Nechells to start a new life, coaching Birmingham youngsters in the sport at which he excelled.

He has brought his family over and his daughter attends college in the city.

Inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2008, the seven foot-plus basketball star is working with the City of Birmingham Basketball Club.

A Hakeem Olajuwon Summer Camp was held at the Heartlands Academy and Nechells Wellbeing Centre last year, and a Hakeem Olajuwon City of Birmingham Basketball Club Academy is being established for 16- 18 year-old players where education will be as important as the basketball.

Born in 1963 in Lagos, Nigeria, he took up basketball at the age of 15. He moved to the States to play the game at the University of Houston.

After being spotted as the top amateur, he was selected for the Houston Rockets in 1984.

The team had immediate success, and Hakeem Olajuwon played centre with 7ft 4 inch Ralph Sampson. The pair were known as the "Twin Towers."

With the Rockets he won back-to-back NBA championships against the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic.

He was selected for the gold medal winning USA Olympic basketball team in 1996, and was selected as one of the 50 greatest players in basketball history.

He played briefly for the Toronto Raptors before retiring in 2002.

He married his wife Dalia in 1996, the same year his autobiography "Living the Dream" was published. They have two daughters. He owns property in Houston and in Jordan.