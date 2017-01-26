Rich List 2017: No.=30 - Andrew Thorpe and family

Lighting

2017: No.=30 - £150m

2016: No.28 - £140m

Andrew Thorpe is chairman and joint chief executive of the growing Redditch-based company F W Thorpe, which designs, manufactures and supplies professional lighting systems.

The group is doing well and in the year to June 2016 generated increased sales revenues of £88.9 million, up from £73.5 million in 2015.

Pre-tax profits were also up, hitting £16.3 million from £14.4 million.

The AIM-listed company, which floated in 2006, has seven subsidiaries including the strongly-performing Thorlux Lighting, Philip Payne, Solite and Portland Lighting, and employs around 500 people.

The company's products sell all over the world.

More than half of the company’s sales come from LED lighting systems, and it is there that the company’s investment in product development is concentrated.

Growth is high on the agenda with a new £1.4 million Solite factory opened in Manchester and joint venture companies are growing sales in Australia and, more recently, in the United Arab Emirates.

The company subsidiary Sugg Lighting, which concentrates on heritage lighting products and refurbishments, was sold for a nominal consideration in February.

The company continues to invest in its street and road tunnel lighting company TRT Lighting.

In 2016 the group acquired 65 per cent of Dutch company Lightronics for £5.7 million, and that acquisition has proved fruitful.

Andrew Thorpe, 67, is the grandson of the company’s co-founder, Frederick William Thorpe.

After serving an apprenticeship with the company he worked in various departments before becoming export sales director, manufacturing director and then managing director of Thorlux Lighting.

He became chairman in 2003. His brother Ian Thorpe is a non-executive director.

FW Thorpe is worth more than £250 million and the family has a stake worth at least £150 million, along with other assets.