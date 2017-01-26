Rich List 2017: No.29 - Peter Horton and family

Construction

Birmingham's historic Grand Hotel in Colmore Row is getting back to its former glory thanks to a £14 million restoration project being carried out by Hortons' Estate.

The project has been boosted by extra funding from the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership and Birmingham City Council.

The façade of the hotel is still undergoing sensitive restoration work and the hotel’s interior is being renovated, with office space being created.

Shops which form part of the hotel’s frontage are also being refurbished, along with a restaurant which will spill out onto the pavement.

The Alchemist exclusive has opened its first venue in Birmingham in the development, joined by Italian restaurant Gusto which is part of the same Living Ventures group. They have taken 25 year leases.

Ten shops will eventually front the scheme, and the office space is being marketed.

One of the most ambitious phases of the project was the craning in of a new steel roof to replace the 1875 timber original.

But the Grand Hotel is not the only project being looked after by Hortons, Estate, which is run by Peter Horton, aged 47, who took over as chairman of the group in May 2015.

The company has acquired Old Dalby Business Park in Leicestershire for £10 million, with plans to extend the 39 acre site which currently has 12 industrial units.

In addition Hortons is panning a 50,000 sq ft manufacturing facility at Hollymoor Point in Rubery for Aquapak Polymers Ltd.

The business is also developing a £5 million out-of-town shopping on land beside the M6 Toll at Cannock, creating more than 60 jobs.

The land was bought by Hortons and Trebor Developments from Staffordshire County Council.

Elsewhere, supply chain specialist Wincanton has established itself on Horton’s Estates’ Marchington Industrial Estate in Staffordshire.

The estate is made up of 1.3 million sq ft of industrial and warehousing space in 34 buildings.

Hortons has assets of nearly £130 million and manages a portfolio worth more than £200 million.

It made a £6.5 million profit on £12.3 million sales in the year to September 2015.

Peter Horton's father, 75 year-old Michael Horton, stepped down as chairman in 2008 after seven years in the post and 44 years as a director.

He now runs the award-winning Cotswold Inns and Hotels with his wife Pamela.

Michael Horton’s great, great grandfather Isaac - a pig farmer and butcher from Lichfield – began the company in 1871 when he acquired the Midland Hotel in Birmingham – which is now the Macdonald Burlington - and set about developing it.

He also built the Grand Hotel and by the time of his death in 1880 had established a substantial property business.

Since then Hortons Estate has become one of the Midlands most prominent family-owned property companies.

Isaac is buried at Key Hill Cemetery in the Jewellery Quarter.