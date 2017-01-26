Rich List 2017: No.23 - Jeremy Peace

Finance/Football

2017: No.23 - £200m

2016: No.25 - £150m

Jeremy Peace sold his 88 per cent share of West Bromwich Albion football club in August, netting more than £175 million.

The club was bought by Guochuan Lai's (qv) Shanghai-based Sports Development Ltd. Jeremy Peace had been at the helm at West Brom for 15 years.

He left the club in a healthy state. In 2015, West Brom's parent company declared pre-tax profits £7.6 million on an increased turnover of £96.2 million. Diminished returns from the transfer market reduced the profit from the previous year. Gate receipts improved to £8 million.

Aged 60, Jeremy Peace is certainly true to his roots, having been a lifelong Baggies supporter. He was born and bred in West Bromwich and later attended Shrewsbury School. He began his career in accountancy before moving into stock-broking and investment banking. Up till 1991 he was director and major shareholder of Morlands Securities PLC, and then Sangers Photographics which later become the Quadrant Group. He has investments in a range of other PLCs.

He became chairman of West Brom in 2002, taking over from Paul Thompson. The company went private in 2005, with Jeremy Peace becoming the major shareholder. In 2013 he transferred his then 59.9 per cent shareholding in West Bromwich Albion Group Ltd into a new company - West Bromwich Albion Holdings Ltd.

He had a reputation as a hands-on owner who could take a hard line, such as when he sacked head coach Steve Clarke who took Albion to eighth place in 2013.

In his tenure as chairman Albion became one of the most stable Premiership clubs with a flourishing academy and good ground facilities.