How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Rich List 2017: No.20 - Paul Newey

  • Updated
  • By

Ocean Finance millionaire has seen his £240 million fortune remain constant while dropping three places on the Rich List

Paul Newey
Paul Newey

Finance
2017: No.20 - £240m
2016: No.17 - £240m

Paul Newey has had a good year at the poker tables.

He has risen to 9th in the England all time money winners list with winnings of more than £3.4 million. He is 211th in the world rankings.

The highlight of his poker year was a second place in the Asia Championship of Poker high roller event in Macau, netting £362,000.

He finished third in the super high roller tournament at the same championships, earning another £330,000.

He also finished third in the European Poker Tournament in Barcelona in August.

He doesn't need to win big to make his fortune, though.

He did that in 2006 when he sold Ocean Finance – the Tamworth debt consolidation business he founded in 1991 – for £200 million.

He sold the business to American General, a subsidiary of US insurance giant AIG. He stayed on as chief executive but stood down in 2009.

To say that Paul Newey, aged 48, enjoys a flutter is an understatement.

He famously came close to breaking the bank at the soon-to-close Star City Casino in Birmingham when he won £3 million in 2005 and forced owner Stanley Leisure to issue a profit warning, wiping 12 per cent off its share value.

Luck has been something which has followed Paul Newey since he lost his job back in 1991 when his employer went bust.

With a business partner and just £2,500 he set up Ocean Finance – based on the Centurion Business Park in Tamworth - and the rest is history.

Paul Newey lives in a seven bedroom Regency style home in Sutton Coldfield.

London-based New Wave ventures, which he set up in 2010 with ex-Lloyds managing director Tim Bullock, invests in businesses with growth potential.

He is chairman of the company.

Investments include Aeristech, a Kenilworth-based engine turbo-charger company, Nottingham synthetic bone graft company Orthogem, Cambridge drug company Bactevo and Cambridge Scientific Innovations Ltd, a food and pharmaceutical product testing company.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands

See who made the 2017 Rich List with eight new entries and an overall wealth that has increased by almost £8 billion

Previous Articles

Birmingham Post Rich List 2016: The Midlands' wealthiest top 50

Post Rich List 2016

Photo gallery and this year's Birmingham Post Rich List

Related Tags

In The News
Rich List
Places
Sutton Coldfield
People
Paul Newey

Most Read in Business

  1. Commercial Property
    What is happening with the Scientology HQ in Moseley?
  2. Rich List
    Top 50 most wealthy in Midlands are almost £8 billion better off than last year
  3. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  4. Rich List
    The Rich List 2017 reflects much investment from the Chinese
  5. Finance
    New funding stream for Birmingham businesses

Most Recent

Chocolate maker Cadbury is under fire over its Premier League deal

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    What is happening with the Scientology HQ in Moseley?
  2. Rich List
    Top 50 most wealthy in Midlands are almost £8 billion better off than last year
  3. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  4. Rich List
    The Rich List 2017 reflects much investment from the Chinese
  5. Finance
    New funding stream for Birmingham businesses
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor