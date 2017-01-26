Rich List 2017: No.2 - Lord Bamford and family

Manufacturing

2017: No.2 - £3.3bn

2016: No.1 - £3.0bn

Unusually for the head of a multi-national business, Lord Bamford was emphatically pro-Brexit in the run-up to the June referendum.

Despite Europe being a significant market for his JCB diggers he will have been buoyed by the referendum result and sees opportunities elsewhere in the world.

Earlier this year, JCB made another exit and decided to leave the Confederation of British Industry.

While it was never said publicly, the assumption was that the CBI's pre-Remain stance was responsible.

The last year or so have been difficult for the Staffordshire business, which is the third largest supplier of earth-moving equipment in the world. Trading conditions have been difficult, with slowdowns in most markets.

JCB, which celebrated its 70th birthday in 2015, saw sales volumes dip be seven per cent and earnings drop 27 per cent to £214 million.

Economies in India, Brazil and China – major markets for JCB – have been dipping, as have some European markets, and Russian sanctions are doing nothing to help.

But the company continues to invest in new production facilities in the UK and overseas. New plants in Jaipur, India have involved investment of more than £60 million, and a new £18 million headquarters for JCB Germany is being delivered.

In addition a new factory is being completed in Uttoxeter for JCB Cab Systems, replacing an existing operation in Rugeley.

Lord Bamford has the formal title of Baron Bamford of Daylesford in the County of Gloucestershire and Wootton in the County of Staffordshire.

In 2013 he was given one of UK engineering’s highest honours when he was made an honorary fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering for his contribution to industry.

He has spent more than 50 years at JCB, and 2015 marked his 40 year as chairman.

With more than 6,000 employees in 11 UK factories, exporting more than three-quarters of its production, JCB generates export revenues of more than £1.3 billion.

The business won three Queens Awards in 2016 for international trade, innovation and production.

As well as their huge 4,000 acre Wootton estate in Staffordshire, Lord Bamford, 69, and his wife Lady Carole Bamford have homes in Chelsea, Barbados and France and the 2000 acre Daylesford estate near Stow-on-the Wold where Lady Bamford also runs the award-winning Daylesford Organics.

She founded the company 14 years ago and it is now one of the country’s largest working organic farms, with an organic farm school and a long list of celebrity customers. It is one of the most sustainable farms in the UK.

The company, which has a vineyard in Provence, also has a store, bakery and café in Tokyo.

She has organic cafes in Pimlico, Notting Hill, and Gloucestershire.

The Bamfords’ road to riches began in 1945 when Lord Bamford’s father, Joseph Cyril Bamford – inventor of the iconic backhoe loader - built his first farm trailer in a small garage in Rocester.

Lord Bamford has donated more than £4 million to the Conservative party since 2010.