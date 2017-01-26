Rich List 2017: No.19 - Kevin Threlfall

Retail

2017: No.19 - £280m

2016: No.=15 - £300m

A brush with mortality in 2014 convinced ex-Wolves director and retail entrepreneur Kevin Threlfall to bring forward the writing of his autobiography, and "One Stop, One Life" hit the shelves just a few months later.

For 30 years Kevin Threlfall built up his retail empire after starting out with a cigarette kiosk on Wolverhampton Market in the 70s.

Then Tesco came along with an offer he couldn’t refuse. When the supermarket giant began looking at convenience stores, Kevin Threlfall was well-placed.

He sold his chain of 1,200 stores –which included the Preedy, Dillons, Supercigs and One Stop chains in his T & S Stores group - to Tesco for £530 million.

But 68 year-old Kevin Threlfall’s enjoyment of the proceeds of that sale was almost cut short when he collapsed and “died” for almost an hour after suffering a cardiac arrest on the sixth tee of South Staffordshire Golf Club in Tettenhall.

Miraculously two of his fellow golfers were first-aid trained and began CPR immediately, while the clubhouse was equipped with a defibrillator.

He was rushed to New Cross Hospital where he made a remarkable recovery.

His business success began in 1975 with a cigarette kiosk on Wolverhampton Market.

He began the Lo-Cost chain of convenience stores which he sold to Oriel Foods. He founded T&S stores with friend and colleague David Lockett-Smith and in 1984 the company was listed.

Five years later it acquired Dillons and Preedy from Next. It continued to grow through acquisitions and attracted the attentions of Tesco.

He is a passionate Wolves supporter, rarely missing a game, and was a director at Wolves from 2006 to 2008.

He was also president of Fordhouses Cricket Club where his father was once captain.

He is a director and part-owner of ABC Leisure, which is one of the largest narrow-boat holiday companies in Britain.

He is also a director of ABC Boat Hire, Viking Afloat, Everything Canal Boats Ltd and Discount Boat Hire.

He is also a director of Denstone College fee-paying school near Uttoxeter.

He is married to Gill, has two children and lives in Perton