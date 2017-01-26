How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Rich List 2017: No.16 - Thomas Mackie and family

  • Updated
  • By

The family have seen their fortunes remain constant at £440 million while their Rich List ranking has dropped two places

CEF Holdings
CEF Holdings

Electricals
2017: No.16 - £440m
2016: No.14 - £440m

Revenues have gone past the £500 million mark at Thomas Mackie and family's City Electrical Factors Holdings Ltd electrical products wholesaler.

Established in 1951 with one outlet, CEF Holdings now has customers around the world.

The company’s attention to customer service has kept the Kenilworth company consistently profitable.

Pre-tax profits in 2015 reached almost £30 million from £21.4 million the previous year.

Turnover was £504 million compared to 2014's £478 million.

Thomas Mackie, an ex-GEC employee and former Royal Air Force radio operator, founded City Electrical Factors with just one outlet in Coventry.

He began by selling electric cables and light fittings to local contractors.

He died in January 2012, aged 89 and the company is now run by his grandson, Thomas, aged 28.

City Electrical Factors employs around 8000 people worldwide - almost 3,000 in the UK.

It has nearly 400 UK branches and the same number of overseas outlets including 360 in the United States and outlets in Spain and Australia.

In the 1960s CEF moved into Kenilworth to set up a head office on the site of a former cinema.

In the early 1970s, the company began exporting. From there the empire was cultivated and grown by Thomas Mackie and his son Gerald and family to the size it is today – the UK’s leading electrical wholesale network with nearly twice as many outlets as its nearest competitor.

CEF has divisions in Telford, Redditch, Doncaster and Wrexham and overseas manufacturing facilities in France, Turkey, Tunisia and the USA producing a wide range of in-house electrical products.

The group has more warehousing space than 30 football stadiums and around 5000 delivery vehicles.

The company is represented in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Holland and Spain.

The Mackie family now lives in Switzerland.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands

See who made the 2017 Rich List with eight new entries and an overall wealth that has increased by almost £8 billion

Previous Articles

Birmingham Post Rich List 2016: No.14 - The Mackie Family

CEF Holdings

Established in 1951 with one outlet, the Mackie family’s City Electrical Factors Holdings now has customers around the world

Related Tags

In The News
Rich List
People
The Mackie Family
Organisations
CEF Holdings

Most Read in Business

  1. Commercial Property
    What is happening with the Scientology HQ in Moseley?
  2. Rich List
    Top 50 most wealthy in Midlands are almost £8 billion better off than last year
  3. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  4. Rich List
    The Rich List 2017 reflects much investment from the Chinese
  5. Finance
    New funding stream for Birmingham businesses

Most Recent

Chocolate maker Cadbury is under fire over its Premier League deal

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    What is happening with the Scientology HQ in Moseley?
  2. Rich List
    Top 50 most wealthy in Midlands are almost £8 billion better off than last year
  3. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  4. Rich List
    The Rich List 2017 reflects much investment from the Chinese
  5. Finance
    New funding stream for Birmingham businesses
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor