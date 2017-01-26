How we use Cookies
Rich List 2017: No.13 - Kevin Cash and family

  • Updated
  • By

London property market millionaire Kevin Cash has seen his fortune remain constant at £500 million while dropping three places in the Rich List

Kevin Cash
Kevin Cash

Property
2017: No.13 - £500m
2016: No.10 - £500m

Birmingham-born Kevin Cash began his business career selling frozen foods.

Now – having moved out of frozen food and into property and internet firms – the appropriately named Kevin Cash is one of the most influential figures in the London property market.

He was brought up in Birmingham, eldest son of company director Barry Cash and his teacher wife, Sheila, and is a former pupil of Kings Norton Boys School. Aged 52, he has been married four times. His second wife was model and close friend of Simon Cowell, Jackie St Clair.

He is now married to South African model Carla Le Reservee. They married in South Africa early in 2011. He and Durban-born Carla have a son, James and a girl, Grace. Kevin Cash also has a son, Sam, from his first marriage to Moroccan graduate of Montreal University Nabila Benbrahim.

He made his fortune by buying up prime London properties and he was a millionaire before he was 30.

He set up the Bluestar property group which buys and sells London residencies, and he manages property portfolios for some of the UK’s richest celebrities and businessmen. His companies manage property which includes exclusive homes in Mayfair, Miami and Marbella.

He has other business interests – including internet and communications firms which he set up in the 1990s - and his family trusts own property in the UK and South Africa as well as student properties in Lincoln.

He lives in the imposing Jacobean North Aston Hall near Bicester in Oxfordshire on a £16 million estate, and also has a house in Regent’s Park.

