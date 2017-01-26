Rich List 2017: No.=11 - Sir Peter Rigby

IT/Aerospace

2017: No.=11 - £550m

2016: No.=8 - £550m

Revenues are on the rise at Sir Peter Rigby’s Rigby Group.

The company is seeing success and investment across its six divisions of technology, airports, hotels, real estate, aviation and financial services.

In the year to March 2016 the Rigby Group posted revenues of £1.79 billion.

That’s 10.8 per cent up on the previous year. The group continues to make acquisitions, with eight in the last year or so.

Revenues for SCC, the technology arm of the Rigby Group stayed broadly in line with the previous year at just over £650 million.

Peter Rigby’s hotels group, under the Eden Hotel Collection brand added Bovey Castle on Dartmoor to its upmarket portfolio.

The a luxury hotel chain also includes Brockencote Hall in Worcestershire and the Victorian mansion at Chaddesley Corbett near Kidderminster, the Michelin-starred Mallory Court Hotel near Leamington, the upmarket and exclusive Kings Hotel in Chipping Campden, the Arden Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon and Buckland Tout-Saints in Kingsbridge, Devon.

The hotel group expanded further in 2015 with the acquisition of the Caterham House Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon in a joint venture with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The group owns Coventry airport as well as Exeter International Airport and the operation of Blackpool and Derry airports.

Its subsidiary British International Helicopters is now operating search and rescue services in the Falkland Islands for the Ministry of Defence, working alongside military resources in the South Atlantic.

Work is also underway to turn former passenger facilities at Coventry Airport into a manufacturing and distribution hub, potentially creating 600 jobs.

Technology Division SCC is benefitting from increased demand for cloud services. The division’s investment in data centres has topped more than £50 million.

It’s a strategy which is paying off. UK data centre and cloud revenues for SCC have grown by nearly 70 per cent, with contracts with Gist Aggregate Industries, BOC, IBM, Oxford Council, the CAA and the Highways Agency, adding £50 million in contract value to the Tyseley-headquartered firm which employs more than 6,000 people.

In July the Specialist Computer Services HR business acquired Kenilworth-based software business Pyramid to take direct control of its HR and payroll services.

SCC’s National Service Centre provides a fully-branded National Trust service desk, providing IT support for the Trust’s employees and its 360 properties across the UK.

Liverpool-born Sir Peter, aged 73, founded his company in 1975 with just £2,000 in cash.

Sir Peter’s sons James and Steven are both senior directors, with James running the firm’s high-performing UK division and Steven the chief operating officer of the Rigby Group.

A qualified fixed wing and helicopter pilot, Sir Peter’s aviation group is based in Gloucester and Cranfield. As well as airports, it operates flying schools, charter operations and helicopter maintenance, indulging Sir Peter’s passion for all mechanical things that fly.

Sir Peter devotes much of his time and money to charity. The Rigby Foundation Charitable Trust supports child related causes and children’s hospices.

Sir Peter was knighted in the Queens Jubilee Honours for his contribution to information technology and business.