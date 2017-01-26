Rich List 2017: No.=11 - Caspar MacDonald-Hall

Property

2017: No.=11 - £550m

2016: No.13 - £450m

Caspar MacDonald Hall's Kingswinford-based London & Cambridge Properties is planning to increase warehousing and industrial space by 260,000 sq ft on its flagship Pensnett Trading Estate

The estate is one of the largest business estates in Europe, home to 170 businesses in 2.4 million sq ft of space.

The development is supported by the Black Country LEP.

London & Cambridge has invested £1.5 million into refurbishing its own headquarters - LCP House - on the estate.

The three-story 1960s property has panels to control solar heat, new windows, new car park and a new open-plan office layout.

The company - which is consistently profitable - has a turnover of almost £100 million and pre-tax profits in the year to March, 2016 of £70.1 million.

Its investment portfolio is valued at more than £900 million. It has concentrated on acquiring neighbourhood shopping parades, including the £36.6 million Navigation portfolio of 19 sites in England and Scotland.

In 2015 it acquired four neighbourhood shopping parades - two in Nottinghamshire and two in Yorkshire. Before that it bought a retail parade in Alfreton town centre.

The 171-store portfolio includes shopping facilities in Cheltenham, Woking, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Prestonpans and Stoke.

London & Cambridge, established in 1987, is one of the UK’s largest private owners of retail and industrial property.

The company owns industrial, office and retail properties from Durham and St Helens in the north to Aldershot, Sidcup and Maidstone in the south, plus a large amount of property in and around the Black Country.

The company – 40 per cent owned by Caspar MacDonald Hall - has significant retail holdings in the town centres of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Aldridge and Walsall and industrial interests in Pensnett, Burntwood and Bloxwich.

In all London & Cambridge Properties runs a portfolio of well over than 15 million sq ft. It has more than 300 sites.

The company also owns industrial and warehouse space in Reading, Liverpool, Derby, Bristol and Milton Keynes, and its major leisure site is the Arcadian Centre in Birmingham city centre.

The company expanded into Poland with a subsidiary there in 2005, and Germany in 2007.

Caspar MacDonald-Hall also owns 46 per cent of management holding company Ringmerit, based in Havant, Hampshire and jointly owns Southampton-based property investment company Proudreed as well as a £31 million stake in AIM Aviation, a Bournemouth-based aircraft interiors company which was founded by his father in 1970.

Sixty-six year-old Caspar MacDonald-Hall, who lives in Hampshire, loves fishing and game shooting and is one of the best shots in the country. He chairs the Honeypot Children's Charity.