How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Rich List 2017: No.=11 - Caspar MacDonald-Hall

  • Updated
  • By

Property developer Caspar MacDonald Hall, chair of London & Cambridge which owns The Arcadian, has jumped up two places in the Rich List from 2016

Arcadian, in China Town, Birmingham
Arcadian, in China Town, Birmingham

Property
2017: No.=11 - £550m
2016: No.13 - £450m

Caspar MacDonald Hall's Kingswinford-based London & Cambridge Properties is planning to increase warehousing and industrial space by 260,000 sq ft on its flagship Pensnett Trading Estate

The estate is one of the largest business estates in Europe, home to 170 businesses in 2.4 million sq ft of space.

The development is supported by the Black Country LEP.

London & Cambridge has invested £1.5 million into refurbishing its own headquarters - LCP House - on the estate.

The three-story 1960s property has panels to control solar heat, new windows, new car park and a new open-plan office layout.

The company - which is consistently profitable - has a turnover of almost £100 million and pre-tax profits in the year to March, 2016 of £70.1 million.

Its investment portfolio is valued at more than £900 million. It has concentrated on acquiring neighbourhood shopping parades, including the £36.6 million Navigation portfolio of 19 sites in England and Scotland.

In 2015 it acquired four neighbourhood shopping parades - two in Nottinghamshire and two in Yorkshire. Before that it bought a retail parade in Alfreton town centre.

In December 2015, the company bought a 19-strong portfolio of shopping parades for £36.6m.

The 171-store portfolio includes shopping facilities in Cheltenham, Woking, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Prestonpans and Stoke.

London & Cambridge, established in 1987, is one of the UK’s largest private owners of retail and industrial property.

The company owns industrial, office and retail properties from Durham and St Helens in the north to Aldershot, Sidcup and Maidstone in the south, plus a large amount of property in and around the Black Country.

The company – 40 per cent owned by Caspar MacDonald Hall - has significant retail holdings in the town centres of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Aldridge and Walsall and industrial interests in Pensnett, Burntwood and Bloxwich.

In all London & Cambridge Properties runs a portfolio of well over than 15 million sq ft. It has more than 300 sites.

The company also owns industrial and warehouse space in Reading, Liverpool, Derby, Bristol and Milton Keynes, and its major leisure site is the Arcadian Centre in Birmingham city centre.

The company expanded into Poland with a subsidiary there in 2005, and Germany in 2007.

Caspar MacDonald-Hall also owns 46 per cent of management holding company Ringmerit, based in Havant, Hampshire and jointly owns Southampton-based property investment company Proudreed as well as a £31 million stake in AIM Aviation, a Bournemouth-based aircraft interiors company which was founded by his father in 1970.

Sixty-six year-old Caspar MacDonald-Hall, who lives in Hampshire, loves fishing and game shooting and is one of the best shots in the country. He chairs the Honeypot Children's Charity.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Rich List 2017: No.=37 - Constantine Folkes and family

Constantine Folkes

Ower of Folkes Holdings has seen his fortune remain constant at £125 million while dropping five places on the Rich List

Previous Articles

Birmingham Post Rich List 2016: No.13 - Caspar MacDonald-Hall

Post Rich List 2016

Caspar MacDonald Hall's Kingswinford-based London & Cambridge Properties is investing £1.5 million into refurbishing its own headquarters, placing the work with local companies

Related Tags

In The News
Rich List
People
Caspar MacDonald-Hall
Organisations
Local Enterprise Partnership
Places
Walsall
Wolverhampton
Birmingham city centre
Dudley
Black Country

Most Read in Business

  1. Rich List
    Top 50 most wealthy in Midlands are almost £8 billion better off than last year
  2. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  3. Commercial Property
    What is happening with the Scientology HQ in Moseley?
  4. Rich List
    The Rich List 2017 reflects much investment from the Chinese
  5. Finance
    New funding stream for Birmingham businesses

Most Recent

Chocolate maker Cadbury is under fire over its Premier League deal

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Rich List
    Top 50 most wealthy in Midlands are almost £8 billion better off than last year
  2. Rich List
    Birmingham Post Rich List 2017: see the 50 richest people in the Midlands
  3. Commercial Property
    What is happening with the Scientology HQ in Moseley?
  4. Rich List
    The Rich List 2017 reflects much investment from the Chinese
  5. Finance
    New funding stream for Birmingham businesses
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor