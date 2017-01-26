Rich List 2017: No.10 - Tony Gallagher

Construction

2017: No.10 - £600m

2016: No.8= - £550m

Work is underway to expand the Gallagher Retail Park near Junction 9 of the M6 at Wednesbury. The major expansion will bring big brands such as Marks & Spencer, Currys, Costa Coffee and Nandos onto the park

That's just one of Tony Gallagher's projects as his businesses continue to benefit from increases in the value of land banks.

Through his Gallagher Estates and Gallagher Developments companies, he has spent more than three decades accumulating land and property assets ranging from retail parks, housing plots and industrial sites.

The result is a vast land bank under development, with planning consent or as an investment.

His companies own more than 45,000 house building plots throughout the UK, as well as a large retail park investment portfolio.

These, combined with substantial cash resources and no borrowings, saw Tony Gallagher and his Warwick-based company get through the downturn in better shape than many in the development business.

In the year 2014-15 his businesses showed assets of more than £415 million.

Valuable land and property assets in the UK and Europe mean that 65 year-old Tony Gallagher is able to buy, develop and sell when the market is right.

While he has been selling in recent years, he still has a retail park portfolio of more than three million sq ft spread across sites in England, Scotland and Wales.

The two divisions of Tony Gallagher’s company are developing a wide range of business, retail and residential projects.

Gallagher Estates and Gallagher Developments are involved in schemes across the UK and the company has worked with more than 50 local authorities on development and regeneration projects.

The company describes itself as a “master developer” and a “place maker”, assembling land and building new communities in a sustainable way. Retail development is one of the company’s strategic priorities.

Urban regeneration projects are under way in Manchester, Northampton and Warwick, to name but a few, while urban extension schemes are being developed in Cambridge, Bristol and Milton Keynes.

A flagship development from Gallagher Developments is the Warwick Gates Business Park which offers business properties and offices of all sizes, complete with lake and tree-lined boulevards.

His Gallagher Estates – one of the largest strategic land companies in the UK - has built two sustainable new towns; one in Wixams, Bedfordshire and one in Northstowe, Cambridge.

These two huge projects form just part of the portfolio of developments across the country for Tony Gallagher.

He has spade-ready residential plots in Ashby and Birmingham, while his Gallagher Developments has more than six million square feet of land with commercial development planning consent.

Gallagher UK continues to be one of the most successful privately-owned commercial and residential property development and investment companies in the UK.

Tony Gallagher is owner and chairman. In 2015 he gave more than half a million pounds to the Conservative party.