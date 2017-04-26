The National Funeral Exhibition 2017: Everything you need to grow, improve or start your business

Visitors and exhibitors are being invited to attend The National Funeral Exhibition 2017 – which is set to be a world class event for the funeral industry.

Organisers have received bookings from across Europe for this year’s event at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire from 9 to 11 June.

The theme is music, which organisers believe is apt – following the number of music legends who died last year.

The exhibition will include a family day on Sunday with child-friendly activities, including a climbing wall and baby boulder wall.

There will also be an informative selection of seminars throughout the three days, with full details being released shortly.

There are limited places left for exhibitors, Hall One and Two are almost full, with a handful of stands left available – for more information contact Kirsti Tomkinson on 0121 711 1343 ext. 1009 or email her at: kirsti@nafd.org.uk.

You can register for your complimentary ticket by clicking here

All about The National Funeral Exhibition 2017

The National Funeral Exhibition has changed quite dramatically over the past few months, with a new website which now showcases a more informative and interactive platform for users to source information.

It is organised by the National Association of Funeral Directors.

Why you should visit

• The largest exhibition of its kind in the UK, as recognised by leading market professionals.

• Great networking opportunities for both visitors and exhibitors

• Free educational and informative seminars

• The perfect place to discover new and exciting products about to hit the market

The Family Day

The National Funeral Exhibition 2015

The family day has been introduced to complement the event’s tradition of showcasing the many family-run businesses and the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) are keen to encourage more families to attend.

Activities and entertainment is being provided for children of all ages, from toddlers to teens.

Two highly experienced instructors will be on hand to guide participants at the climbing wall and baby boulder wall, which will also feature crash mats.

There will also be a range of workshops for all ages, with programmes for under 2s, 2-5 year olds, 5-10 year olds and age 10 and above.

The National Funeral Exhibition 2015

These will feature everything from making musical instruments, decorating t-shirts, cookie making and music/story time for the younger children.

A spokesman said: “We are sure that every child in attendance will leave having had a fun time! Of course, keeping the children entertained does also mean that more time is left for exploring the exhibition.”

What the Organisers say

“Don’t forget that this year the theme for the exhibition is music; one would say this is rather apt given the number of musical legends who passed in 2016 and the industry we serve.

“So, feel free to pack your whistle, trumpets and noise makers because we intend to embrace the year’s theme head on.

“We have lots of surprises in store with live performances, musically themed gifts and of course our own stand will be prominent at the show offering interactive sessions, a one stop advice centre for members and suppliers alike, as well as an offer for new members.

“We will also be taking the opportunity to announce a very special membership deal for non-members – more information to follow.”

Over the coming weeks, organisers are equipping exhibitors with marketing tools to allow them to make sure their suppliers, clients, friends and family know they will be exhibiting at the show.

These packs will comprise of A4 posters, A5 flyers and electronically email signatures to be inserted on the bottom of all outgoing mails.

Organisers are also working with Stoneleigh Park to ramp up their marketing campaign to drive as many people as possible to the show.

Adverts will be going out in most trade press publications both in-print and on-line as well as social media playing a part too.

How you can take part

You can follow social activity on Twitter @Funeral_Exhibit

