Worker dies at Jaguar Land Rover plant

  • Updated
  • By

A spokesperson for the car giant said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident

Jaguar Land Rover at Lode Lane, Solihull
A contractor has died in an "industrial accident" at Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull plant.

A spokesperson for the car giant said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident, which took place at around 3pm on Sunday.

West Midlands Air Ambulance was called out to the factory, on Lode Lane, but the male victim, who has not yet been named, died later.

The injuredman suffered a cardiac arrest when ambulance crews arrived at the factory, which builds Land Rovers supplied across Europe and beyond.

Chloe Haynes, a spokesperson for Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the death of one of our contractors. Our thoughts are with his family.

“We are fully co-operating with the investigation.”

The Health and Safety Executive has taken over the case.

Jaguar Land Rover's Lode Lane plant in Solihull

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the Express and Star: “The ambulance service arrived to find Jaguar Land Rover staff administering CPR.

“Ambulance staff and the medics took over but sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone on scene, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead a short time later.”

It is not the first time tragedy has struck at Lode Lane.

Jaguar Land Rover Was fined £900,000 after one of its workers was crushed between two cars at the Solihull plant last September.

Victim Mark Widnall suffered serious injuries and lost a leg as a result of the incident.

