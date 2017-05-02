What to expect at Subcon - the UK's premier manufacturing supply chain show

World-class speakers from global blue-chip organisations are to attend Subcon – including Microsoft, Siemens, BAE Systems, Jaguar Land Rover, Bureau Veritas, Stratasys, Lloyds Bank and Renishaw

Subcon – the UK’s premier manufacturing supply chain show – has taken place at the NEC annually since the venue opened in 1976.

This year it will take place from 6-8 June and will include two free-to-attend conference streams delivered by industry-leading trade magazines The Engineer and The Manufacturer.

These will run alongside the event, address key issues, best practice and technological innovation in manufacturing.

Thirty-six sessions will cover topics ranging from virtual reality, additive manufacturing and Industry 4.0, to materials testing, updates to AS9100, magnesium components and big data.

Here is what else you can expect:

Innovation and excellence in engineering

For many visitors, the highpoint of the conferences will be three speakers focusing on innovation and excellence in engineering:

• Sid Shaikh will talk about the automation systems that Ocado has developed to make sure that its retail operation delivers

• Roy Gandy, founder and innovator behind the renowned top-end British HiFi manufacturer Rega Research

• Neill Briggs of the Briggs Automotive Company on the story behind the BAC Mono, the single-seat, road-legal supercar that was dubbed ‘amazing’ by Jeremy Clarkson

Virtual reality and augmented reality

In addition, Microsoft’s Lars Knoke will examine the potential for Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in manufacturing and supply chains.

Phil Reeves of Stratasys and Professor Richard Hague of Nottingham University will give keynote presentations looking, respectively, at where to get the most valuable business benefits from AM and multifunctional 3D printing of complete components.

Metal additive manufacturing

Marc Saunders of Renishaw will look at metal additive manufacturing as a viable series production process and Desi Bacheva of HiETA will look at its potential for lightweight automotive components.

The fourth industrial revolution

The fourth industrial revolution – often known as Industry 4.0 – will also be well covered, particularly from the perspective of SMEs and what they can do to engage with the demands these new technologies bring.

Alan Norbury of Siemens, Malcolm Harold of the Knowledge Transfer Network and Chris Richards of the EEF are among the speakers on this topic, while Bin Cai, Powertrain Metrology Manager at Jaguar Land Rover, will explore the vital role that metrology plays as the interface between the physical and digital worlds.

How to attend for free

Subcon, Advanced Manufacturing Show and The Engineer Design & Innovation Show takes place at the NEC, Birmingham, 6-8 June 2017.