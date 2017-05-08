Why BCU professor wants to replace 'career politicians' with engineers

Subon, the UK’s premier manufacturing supply chain show at the NEC 6 to 8 June

Ninety per cent of UK manufacturing professionals believe their industry would benefit from more young people working in it, according to a new poll.

And 72 per cent do not believe the Government is doing enough to make this happen.

Alan Pendry, Associate Professor of Advanced Systems Engineering in the School of Engineering and the Built Environment at Birmingham City University, has responded to these findings by revealing that, if he were in government, he would replace the cabinet with engineers.

Here are the findings of the poll in more detail

• 90% claim the industry would benefit from more young people working within it.

• 88% said engineering is a good career choice for young people.

• 83% believe there are not enough young people working in UK manufacturing and engineering.

• 72% don’t believe Government is doing enough to promote skills training.

• 67% are worried about the future availability of skilled staff for their business.

The poll further found

These results have come despite the Government introducing The Apprenticeship Levy in April, which was aimed at closing the skills gap by requiring all UK employers with a salary bill over £3 million to contribute towards apprenticeships.

• 54% of manufacturing businesses are currently training apprentices.

• 40% still don’t know whether the levy is a good thing

When asked what industry and the Government can do to encourage more young people to consider manufacturing as a career, the top five answers were:

1) Increase and improve education at school level

2) Invest in apprenticeship training

3) Promote potential career progression

and opportunities

4) Increase pay at all levels

5) Improve the image of the industry

What BCU Associate Professor Alan Pendry said

Alan Pendry

Commenting ahead of attending Subcon, the UK's premier manufacturing supply chain show at the NEC 6 to 8 June, Alan Pendry said:

“Apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships are an excellent opportunity for UK companies to grow the essential skills needed by our growing manufacturing industry and to take us into the fourth industrial revolution.

“If I were in Government and wanted to encourage more young people and women into engineering, I would get rid of ‘career politicians’ and replace the cabinet with engineers: 50% male and 50% female, educate school teachers as to what engineering and manufacturing in the 21st Century is and promote positive action without the perceived fear of discrimination in the appointment of women to engineering posts.”

