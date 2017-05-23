Subcon 2017: Top Gear's fastest ever car and other editors' picks

More than 400 companies are due to exhibit at Subcon – the UK’s premier manufacturing supply chain show at the NEC – including 14 from the Midlands.

The event also features two free conferences delivered by The Engineer and The Manufacturer trade magazines.

Here the editors of each magazine reveal their picks for the exhibition running from June 6 to 8.

Jon Excell, editor of The Engineer:

The story of the BAC Mono

“Designed and built in the UK, the BAC Mono is one of the fastest road-legal cars ever to race the Top Gear track.

“A not-to-be missed session for anyone passionate about fast cars and plucky UK manufacturers.”

Online grocer Ocado

“We’ll also be hearing from a company more readily associated with toilet rolls than engineering innovation: online grocer Ocado.

“The UK firm’s director of engineering R&D Sid Shaikh will explain how it’s at the forefront of robotics and automation development.”

IT Giant Microsoft

“Day two opens with a presentation on one of the manufacturing sector’s hottest topics – augmented and virtual reality – from one of the most prominent pioneers in this sector: IT giant Microsoft.”

British turntable manufacturer REGA Research

“And finally, to audiophiles Roy Gandy, founder of British turntable manufacturer REGA Research, is something of a legend and his story is a must for anyone with an interest in recorded music’s original format.”

The editorial team at The Manufacturer:

Green Steel

“The first is Peter Hurtig from Ovako in Sweden, who will be looking at the switch to green steel, which uses clean energy and recycling to overcome some of the current hurdles.”

Advanced Forming Research Centre

“Michael Ward, CTO at the Advanced Forming Research Centre is delivering the opening keynote and what a cracker.

“Will additive techniques supersede conventional methods such as forging and casting?

“This is one of the most fundamental issues facing manufacturers today.”

The Apprenticeship Levy

“Gareth Jones of In Comm Training, who will host a session explaining The Apprenticeship Levy.”

Why metal parts fail

“And finally, Sarah Bagnall of R-Tech Services, who will explain how and why metal parts fail.”

All about Subcon

The crème de la crème of manufacturing businesses based in the Midlands will be at Subcon next month.

Visitors can catch up with Faro, Hexagon Metrology, MiE Solutions, Metamation, Autodesk, Central Scanning, NT Cadcam, Nikon Metrology, Lanner Group, Zeiss, Precision Component Systems, OLD Engineering, MSC Industrial Supply and Renishaw and hear about their latest products and services that can help to increase their productivity and profitability.

How you can register for free

Around 4,500 visitors are expected at Subcon.

It’s easy to register for free to see the exhibition.

