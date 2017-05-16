How we use Cookies
Rare Aston Martins raise £5m at auction

  Updated
  • By

Annual sale of old and new cars sees one car fetch more than £560,000

Aston Martin's 2017 auction at the Aston Martin Works plant
More than £5 million worth of Aston Martin cars were sold at the luxury brand's annual auction.

The top-performing lot was a 1964 Aston Martin DB5, which fetched £561,500, while a 1996 Aston Martin V8 Sportsman Estate Car, one of only three created, sold for £337,500 (below).

Other early DB models proved popular with a 1961 Aston Martin DB4 Series III Sports Saloon achieving £399,100 and a 1970 Aston Martin DB6 Mark 2 Vantage Sports Saloon selling for £382,300.

This was the 18th annual sale and took place at the Aston Martin Works factory and was hosted by auction house Bonhams.

Aston Martin chief executive Andy Palmer said: "We are very proud of our heritage at Aston Martin so it is fascinating to hear about the histories of the cars that come up for sale at these auctions.

1996 Aston Martin V8 Sportsman Estate Car
"Some of our cars have led extremely interesting lives."

Tim Schofield, head of Bonhams' motoring department, added: "Even in our 18th year at Aston Martin Works, we are seeing a continued interest and enthusiasm for our sale.

"With lots ranging from a barn-find projects to race-ready lightweight competition cars, this sale had something for all admirers of the Aston Martin and Lagonda marques."

