Rare Aston Martin to sell for £900k

1960s lot is considered one of the rarest post-war Aston Martins and features in the annual Bonhams auction

Aston Martin DB6 Mark I Volante
This Aston Martin DB6 Mark I Volante could reach up to £900,000 later this month

An Aston Martin sports car which dates back almost half a century is expected to sell for close to £1 million later this month.

The 1968 DB6 Mark I Volante is considered one of the rarest post-war Aston Martins available and the model going under the hammer was extensively refurbished in 2012.

Since then, it has only covered 1,000 miles and it is expected to fetch up to £900,000.

The convertible DB6 premièred at the 1965 London Motor Show, marking the first time the Volante name was applied to a soft top Aston Martin and only 140 Mark I DB6 Volantes were made.

Another highlight from the Warwickshire manufacturer will be the most modern car in the sale - a unique 2016 Vantage GT12 Coupé.

Only 100 of the road-going Vantage GT12s were made and the lot is the only example in the viridian green paint which was a special colour created by the car company's bespoke service Q by Aston Martin.

This unique Aston Martin Vantage GT12 Coupé is expected to raise £450,000 at auction
This unique Aston Martin Vantage GT12 Coupé is expected to raise £450,000 at auction

The car sold out shortly after being revealed at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show and this Vantage GT12 has an estimated sale value of up to £450,000.

This is the 18th annual Aston Martin Sale and will be led by auction house Bonhams on May 13 at Aston Martin Works, the historic home of the manufacturer.

Paul Spires, commercial director at Aston Martin Works, said: "The auction is always a delight as it gives us a lot of pleasure to handle cars that have been so beautifully cared for over the years.

"It takes a lot for Aston Martin owners to part with their cars so our buyers know they are always getting something very special."

Aston Martin chief to lead new skills push

Aston Martin chief executive Andy Palmer (left) and Solihull Council head Nick Page launch the WMCA's Productivity and Skills Commission

Andy Palmer will head commission to advise the West Midlands Combined Authority on how to increase the region's skills and productivity

This Aston Martin DB6 Mark I Volante could reach up to £900,000 later this month

